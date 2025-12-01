ETV Bharat / state

Forest Department Identifies 800 Danger Zones Of Man Animal Conflict In Uttarakhand

Talking about tigers, the Kumaon region is considered the most vulnerable to tigers. There are several areas where tigers are commonplace near human settlements. Jim Corbett National Park, located in the Nainital district, extends into Almora and Pauri districts. The Corbett Tiger Reserve is located here, and the wild cats often venture out of the Reserve. Garhwal also faces the threat of tigers due to their presence in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

While Badrinath, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Nanda Devi Forest Divisions have been identified as four bear hazard zones, they are also a significant threat in Kedarnath and Lansdowne areas. Experts say that when food availability decreases in high-altitude areas, bears often move towards human settlements. This danger increases during the winter.

According to the data available with the Forest Department, bears have attacked 74 people so far in 2025. Five people have lost their lives in these attacks, while 69 have been injured.

While the bears are in the news these days, leopards, tigers and elephants also pose a significant threat to humans. Worryingly, bear attacks have increased significantly. Wildlife experts believe that human error and increasing interference in forests are significant factors in escalating this conflict.

The mountainous geography, rapid expansion of human settlements and shrinking forest cover have brought wildlife closer to human settlements, making many areas now recognised as sensitive zones.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is witnessing a rise in the instances of man-animal conflict. This has become a matter of concern for the Forest Department as well as the local population, as many areas have emerged as danger zones. The Forest Department has identified approximately 800 areas that can be considered danger zones for the man-animal conflict.

Among the areas identified as tiger danger zones, Terai East, Terai West, and Ramnagar Forest Divisions are in Kumaon, while the area adjacent to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Dehradun and a portion of the Lansdowne Forest Division are in Garhwal.

A dozen people have lost their lives to the tigers this year till now while five others were injured. The growing population in human settlements along the forest edges in Ramnagar and the Terai region has exacerbated the man-tiger conflict. The people derive their daily needs, such as fodder for their animals and wood for cooking, from these forests. This has led to an increase in tiger attacks.

Meanwhile, the threat from leopards also persists across the state from the plains to the mountains. The leopards have made their presence felt in all 13 districts of the state.

However, the areas identified as the most dangerous ones for the possibility of leopard attacks are Almora and Pauri Forest Divisions, parts of Bageshwar, along with several areas of Champawat, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts.

According to the Forest Department, 12 people have died in leopard attacks so far in 2025, while 88 others have been injured. Leopard attacks mostly occur in areas where agricultural land or villages are located near the forests. This forest predator often enters human settlements in search of food.

Honorary Warden at Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Rajiv Talwar, pointed out, “Human errors are also a major factor in the rise of human-wildlife conflict. People often dump garbage in the open in the forests. Animals are attracted by the smell of food and come to the settlements. Deforestation and illegal activities have increased in many areas. Carcasses of cattle left in fields also attract predators.”

Talwar said the number of potential areas of conflict is increasing in the same proportion as the pace at which human settlements have been expanding in the last few years.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) RK Mishra said, “All sensitive areas in Uttarakhand where human-wildlife conflicts are more frequent have been identified. The department is continuously monitoring them. Security measures have also been increased in many areas.”

In addition to tigers, leopards and bears, humans are also at conflict with elephants, snakes and wasps. Elephants are frequently entering the populated areas and wreaking havoc. The extent of snake attacks is such that from 2020 to July 2025, 109 incidents were reported from three forest divisions of Ramnagar, Terai West and Corbett Tiger Reserve, with 16 people dying due to snakebites.

A total of 85 people died, and 369 were injured in snakebites across the state in the last three years.

There is also the terror of wasps in Uttarakhand, and many people have lost their lives to wasp stings. The government had to announce compensation for wasp stings. In case of minor injuries due to bee and wasp stings, a relief amount of Rs 15,000 was disbursed, while another Rs 1 lakh was given for serious injuries. In case of partial disability, an assistance of Rs 1 lakh was given. Meanwhile, in case of complete disability, there was a provision of an assistance of Rs 3 lakh. In case of death, the government had announced a compensation of Rs 6 lakh.

In the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the state government revised the compensation amount for the families of those killed in man-animal to Rs 10 lakh, besides free treatment to those injured.