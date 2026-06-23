Ahead Of Haridwar Ardh Kumbh, Forest Department Draws Up Elephant Monitoring Plan
The Forest Department has identified nearly 30 elephants that are known to move between forests and human settlements in and around the Haridwar division.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Dehradun: With preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar gathering pace, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has launched a comprehensive strategy to prevent wild elephant intrusions into populated areas and ensure the safety of pilgrims expected to attend the religious gathering.
Although the event is officially an Ardh Kumbh, authorities are making arrangements on the scale of a full Kumbh. Alongside security, traffic management, and accommodation, officials are also focusing on wild elephant herds that frequently stray out of forests into villages, farms, and urban areas.
The Forest Department has identified nearly 30 elephants that are known to move between forests and human settlements in and around the Haridwar division. Among them, four particularly stubborn herds have been classified as the biggest concern due to their repeated movement into agricultural fields and populated areas.
Officials said several of these elephants have become accustomed to entering villages and towns multiple times a week, which will be a challenge during the Kumbh Mela.
A notorious one-tusked elephant, well known to residents of Haridwar, is among the department's top priorities. The animal has been repeatedly spotted near human settlements and has been involved in several incidents of human-elephant conflict.
The elephant has been identified and placed under special surveillance ahead of the Kumbh to minimise the risk of any untoward incident.
Forest officials said every elephant herd is led by dominant tuskers that determine the movement of the group. The department has identified eight such tusker elephants and is monitoring their behaviour.
Wildlife experts attribute the increasing movement of elephants into human settlements to the shrinking and fragmentation of their traditional migration corridors due to rapid urbanisation, infrastructure development, and expanding human habitation.
According to Forest Department records, the Shyampur Range and areas around Jhilmil Jheel are elephant movement corridors. Jagjeetpur and Bhogpur villages have also been identified as hotspots where elephant activity is recorded most frequently.
Haridwar Divisional Forest Officer Swapnil said several elephants have already been identified, and detailed behavioural studies will be conducted with the help of wildlife experts. The Forest Department is coordinating with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to fit selected elephants with radio collars after the study is completed. The collars will provide real-time information on the animals' locations and movements.
Authorities also plan to deploy camera traps, drones, and enhanced patrolling in vulnerable zones. Due to the difficult terrain around the Ganga River, the department has requested All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) from the Corbett to improve mobility during patrol operations.
Chief Conservator of Forests (Shivalik Range) Rajiv Dhiman said the department will construct an eight-kilometre-long trench and install solar fencing in critical locations to stop elephants from entering populated areas.
Two watchtowers will also be set up for continuous surveillance, while five Quick Response Teams (QRTs), each comprising around 30 personnel and led by Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), will be stationed in sensitive.
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