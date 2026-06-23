ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Haridwar Ardh Kumbh, Forest Department Draws Up Elephant Monitoring Plan

Dehradun: With preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar gathering pace, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has launched a comprehensive strategy to prevent wild elephant intrusions into populated areas and ensure the safety of pilgrims expected to attend the religious gathering.

Although the event is officially an Ardh Kumbh, authorities are making arrangements on the scale of a full Kumbh. Alongside security, traffic management, and accommodation, officials are also focusing on wild elephant herds that frequently stray out of forests into villages, farms, and urban areas.

The Forest Department has identified nearly 30 elephants that are known to move between forests and human settlements in and around the Haridwar division. Among them, four particularly stubborn herds have been classified as the biggest concern due to their repeated movement into agricultural fields and populated areas.

Officials said several of these elephants have become accustomed to entering villages and towns multiple times a week, which will be a challenge during the Kumbh Mela.

A notorious one-tusked elephant, well known to residents of Haridwar, is among the department's top priorities. The animal has been repeatedly spotted near human settlements and has been involved in several incidents of human-elephant conflict.

The elephant has been identified and placed under special surveillance ahead of the Kumbh to minimise the risk of any untoward incident.

Forest officials said every elephant herd is led by dominant tuskers that determine the movement of the group. The department has identified eight such tusker elephants and is monitoring their behaviour.