ETV Bharat / state

Availability Of Water In Uttarakhand's Forests Increased In Last Four Years: Forest Dept Data

A water body at a forest in Uttarakhand ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: In a first, Uttarakhand's Forest Department has collected and compiled data on availability of water resources in the state's forests. The data has revealed for the first time the amount of water available in water bodies within the forests. It also reveals the impact of projects underway to increase water in the forests. The data released on the status of Uttarakhand's forest areas and their associated water resources presents an important picture. It shows that between 2022-23 and 2024-25, the amount of water available in reservoirs, tanks, and ponds has steadily increased. In particular, water available in tanks and ponds has more than doubled in three years. Water availability in reservoirs has also increased. Available data shows that while in 2022-23, approximately 62.3 million cubic metres of water was available in reservoirs and tanks and ponds combined, it increased to approximately 126.3 million cubic meters in 2024-25. According to the data, water availability in reservoirs in 2022-23 was recorded at 0.000349725 BCM. When converted to crores of cubic metres, this comes to approximately 0.03497 crore cubic meters. In the same year, the water available in tanks and ponds was 0.061904362 BCM, or approximately 61.9 million cubic metres. Thus, the water available from both sources combined was approximately 62.3 million cubic metres. Aerial view of a water body in a forest (ETV Bharat) The following year, 2023-24, water availability in reservoirs increased to 0.000622186 BCM, or approximately 0.06222 crore cubic metres. Meanwhile, water availability in tanks and ponds reached 0.105790749 BCM, or approximately 105.8 million cubic metres. This represents a 71 per cent increase in water availability in tanks and ponds within a single year. Availability in reservoirs also increased by approximately 78 per cent. Combined, water availability from both sources reached approximately 106.4 million cubic metres in 2023-24. The 2024-25 data further illustrates the increase. This year, water availability in reservoirs was recorded at 0.000889310 BCM, or approximately 0.08893 crore cubic metres. The amount of water in tanks and ponds was 0.125445707 BCM, or approximately 125.4 million cubic metres. Combining both sources, the total availability reaches approximately 126.3 million cubic metres.