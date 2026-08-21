Availability Of Water In Uttarakhand's Forests Increased In Last Four Years: Forest Dept Data
The data shows between 2022-23 and 2024-25, the amount of water available in reservoirs, tanks, and ponds has steadily increased, reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Dehradun: In a first, Uttarakhand's Forest Department has collected and compiled data on availability of water resources in the state's forests.
The data has revealed for the first time the amount of water available in water bodies within the forests. It also reveals the impact of projects underway to increase water in the forests.
The data released on the status of Uttarakhand's forest areas and their associated water resources presents an important picture. It shows that between 2022-23 and 2024-25, the amount of water available in reservoirs, tanks, and ponds has steadily increased. In particular, water available in tanks and ponds has more than doubled in three years. Water availability in reservoirs has also increased.
Available data shows that while in 2022-23, approximately 62.3 million cubic metres of water was available in reservoirs and tanks and ponds combined, it increased to approximately 126.3 million cubic meters in 2024-25.
According to the data, water availability in reservoirs in 2022-23 was recorded at 0.000349725 BCM. When converted to crores of cubic metres, this comes to approximately 0.03497 crore cubic meters. In the same year, the water available in tanks and ponds was 0.061904362 BCM, or approximately 61.9 million cubic metres. Thus, the water available from both sources combined was approximately 62.3 million cubic metres.
The following year, 2023-24, water availability in reservoirs increased to 0.000622186 BCM, or approximately 0.06222 crore cubic metres. Meanwhile, water availability in tanks and ponds reached 0.105790749 BCM, or approximately 105.8 million cubic metres. This represents a 71 per cent increase in water availability in tanks and ponds within a single year. Availability in reservoirs also increased by approximately 78 per cent. Combined, water availability from both sources reached approximately 106.4 million cubic metres in 2023-24.
The 2024-25 data further illustrates the increase. This year, water availability in reservoirs was recorded at 0.000889310 BCM, or approximately 0.08893 crore cubic metres. The amount of water in tanks and ponds was 0.125445707 BCM, or approximately 125.4 million cubic metres. Combining both sources, the total availability reaches approximately 126.3 million cubic metres.
As per the data, the water available in tanks and ponds increased by approximately 63.5 million cubic metres in 2024-25 compared to 2022-23. This represents an increase of approximately 103 per cent. This means that the water available in the water sources more than doubled in two years. On the other hand, the water available in reservoirs also increased by approximately 005.4 million cubic metres. In terms of percentage, the availability of reservoirs increased by approximately 154 per cent.
The data is vital for forest areas because water sources, both large and small, is immensely important wildlife, flora, and the surrounding ecosystem. During summer, when natural water sources dwindle, reservoirs, ponds, and other water structures become important sources of water for wildlife. Adequate water availability can reduce wildlife's need to migrate outside the forest to populated areas in search of water. This is also directly related to efforts to control human-wildlife conflict.
The available documentation does not include data on total water availability, including rivers and canals, and some other categories. Similarly, data for floodplain lakes, direct water bodies, and saline water are also missing. Therefore, a picture of the total water resources available in the entire forest area cannot be drawn based on the three years. However, available data for reservoirs and tanks and ponds clearly indicates the increasing amount of water in water structures.
Instead of viewing water availability in forest areas solely from the perspective of drinking water or irrigation, it is also important to consider it in relation to ecological and wildlife conservation. Small reservoirs, ponds, and other water structures in forests can serve as lifelines for wildlife during the harsh summer months. Especially in areas where natural sources are seasonal, the presence of water in the structures can impact wildlife movement and habitat conditions.
The largest change in the three-year data is seen in the category of tanks and ponds. While the volume was approximately 61.9 million cubic metres in 2022-23, it increased to 105.8 million cubic metres in 2023-24 and 125.4 million cubic metres in 2024-25, representing two consecutive increases. A similar trend was observed in reservoirs, although their total volume remained significantly lower than that of tanks and ponds.
The data can be linked to the potential for water conservation in forest areas. Regular maintenance of water structures in forest areas and wildlife habitats, rainwater conservation, and the rejuvenation of natural water sources can help ensure water harvesting during the summer.
This can help maintain water availability. Furthermore, if water availability data is recorded in the future by forest area and water source, it will be easier to identify which forest divisions or wildlife areas have better water conditions and which areas require additional water conservation measures.
Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Vivek Pade said, "Water availability in forests is crucial in many ways. In addition to maintaining moisture in the forest area, water availability is crucial for wildlife, and the Forest Department has been working tirelessly to address the issue".
Honorary Warden of Rajaji Tiger Reserve Rajeev Talwar said, "Various projects are underway in the forests, and efforts are being made to increase water availability within the forests. The good news is that their impact is being seen. Along with Amrit Sarovar, other water bodies are also being developed across forest areas of the state".
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