ETV Bharat / state

Forensic Team Probes Circumstances Into Film Director Anik Dutta's Death, Collects Samples From Rooftop

Kolkata: The Forensic Department of the Kolkata Police has now joined the investigation into the mysterious death of film director Anik Dutta. On Thursday, a six-member team of forensic experts arrived at the director's Hindustan Park residence in Gariahat.

The team spent a considerable amount of time inspecting the crime scene, collecting samples, and questioning eyewitnesses. Investigators meticulously examined the section of the fourth floor from which Dutta fell on Wednesday.

Samples were collected from various locations in and around the crime scene. Additionally, forensic officials spoke with the private security guards who were on duty at the time of the incident; their statements were subsequently recorded.

The investigators did not just limit their scrutiny to the immediate crime scene. They also ascended to the rooftop to assess the situation there. Attempts were also made to reconstruct the sequence of events to determine how the incident might have occurred. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Kolkata Police official said, "We are examining every possible angle in this investigation—specifically, if someone had pushed the director. Also, the possibility that the individual had jumped in an attempt to end his life."