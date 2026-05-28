Forensic Team Probes Circumstances Into Film Director Anik Dutta's Death, Collects Samples From Rooftop
The Forensic team spent a considerable amount of time inspecting the crime scene, collecting samples, and questioning eyewitnesses, writes Ayan Neogi.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST
Kolkata: The Forensic Department of the Kolkata Police has now joined the investigation into the mysterious death of film director Anik Dutta. On Thursday, a six-member team of forensic experts arrived at the director's Hindustan Park residence in Gariahat.
The team spent a considerable amount of time inspecting the crime scene, collecting samples, and questioning eyewitnesses. Investigators meticulously examined the section of the fourth floor from which Dutta fell on Wednesday.
Samples were collected from various locations in and around the crime scene. Additionally, forensic officials spoke with the private security guards who were on duty at the time of the incident; their statements were subsequently recorded.
The investigators did not just limit their scrutiny to the immediate crime scene. They also ascended to the rooftop to assess the situation there. Attempts were also made to reconstruct the sequence of events to determine how the incident might have occurred. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Kolkata Police official said, "We are examining every possible angle in this investigation—specifically, if someone had pushed the director. Also, the possibility that the individual had jumped in an attempt to end his life."
On Wednesday, director Anik Dutta was found in a critically injured condition beneath his residence in Hindustan Park, an area falling under the jurisdiction of the Gariahat Police Station. Suffering from severe head injuries, he was rushed to a private hospital located near the Bypass, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.
Meanwhile, the preliminary post-mortem report has revealed evidence of multiple severe injuries. According to the report, Anik Dutta sustained a deep wound on the left side of his head, and his skull had fractured. Furthermore, signs of severe injury were detected on his left ribs, pelvis, and legs. Doctors noted that the pelvic bone was, in effect, shattered. Abrasions were observed on his face, back, and waist. The post-mortem report also indicated blood clotting in the lungs, as well as extensive internal bleeding within the brain.
Based on their preliminary assessment, investigators surmise that injuries of this nature are consistent with a fall from a significant height. However, the uncertainty persists regarding whether this was merely an accident, a deliberate act to end one's life, or the result of some other cause. The police believe that a clearer understanding of the actual cause of death will emerge once the full post-mortem report is received.