Forensic Team Joins Probe Into RG Kar Medical College Lift Mishap Case
Arup Bandhopadhyay (41), a resident of Kolkata's Nagerbazar area, got trapped in the elevator, and his body was recovered from there after over an hour.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Kolkata: The forensic team of Kolkata Police on Saturday visited the trauma care unit of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a man died after being trapped in the lift in the wee hours on Friday.
Forensic experts meticulously examined the lift to identify any technical malfunctions, assess the probable causes of the accident, and analyse the surrounding circumstances, police said. Additionally, a separate team spent a considerable amount of time inspecting the hospital premises, they added.
Sources within the forensic team said various aspects, including mechanical defects in the lift, the functionality of the door sensors, and the efficacy of the safety mechanisms, were being closely examined, and efforts are underway to reconstruct the exact sequence of events and conditions that prevailed inside the lift at the time of the accident. The investigators have also collected samples from various parts of the lift's interior and its immediate surroundings.
Later in the day, officers from the detective department of the Kolkata Police also inspected the accident site, sources said, adding that the investigation is being conducted on multiple fronts, encompassing the questioning of eyewitnesses and hospital staff, as well as a thorough review of CCTV footage.
Five People Arrested
The police have asserted that strict action will be taken against anyone found to be responsible for negligence or dereliction of duty in connection with this incident. Five people were arrested on Friday in connection with the death of Arup Bandhopadhyay (41), a resident of Kolkata's Nagerbazar area. They were produced in the court on Saturday, which granted them police remand till March 27. The possibility of further arrests cannot be ruled out, as investigators are also examining whether anyone else was involved in the incident.
Police sources said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused have been identified as Milan Kumar Das of Belgachia Road, who works as a liftman; Ashraful Rahman of Baduria in North 24 Parganas, who works as a security guard in the hospital; Biswanath Das of Tarak Chatterjee Lane, who is also a liftman at the hospital; Manas Kumar Guha of Sethbagan Road in Dum Dum, who also as a liftman at the hospital; and Subhadip Das of the Tegharia area under the Baduria Police Station limits in North 24 Parganas who serves as a security guard at RG Kar.
Sources said action is being initiated against them following questions raised on the roles played by the company responsible for the lift's maintenance, the responsible hospital staff members and the adequacy of the administration's role in ensuring the safety of patients and their families.
Arup got trapped in the elevator, and after more than an hour, his body was recovered from there. There were allegations that no elevator operator was present during the mishap that took place while Arup was trapped in the elevator, which got stuck in the midway, for more than an hour, and during that period, no hospital staff or elevator operator was available to reactivate the elevator.
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital medical superintendent, Saptarshi Chattopadhyay, told media persons that the complaint filed by Arup's father with the hospital authorities has been forwarded to the Tala police station. "The family members of the deceased person have alleged that he got injured after getting stuck in the elevator. The elevator was running properly. A button was pressed, after which the elevator went up and down. They panicked. According to the deceased's family member, the elevator landed at a place. The three people trapped inside went to get out. But there was a collapsible gate outside the elevator. At that time, the deceased person attempted to get out of the elevator, but it started going up again. At that time, the deceased got stuck between the elevator and the wall. These are the claims of the deceased's family members," Chattopadhyay said. He also admitted that the absence of the elevator operator or any supporting staff was an administrative lapse.
Opposition Slams Govt
Debjit Sarkar, lawyer and BJP spokesperson, said, "How can those who cannot even operate a lift be expected to run a government? There have been numerous hospital-centric mishaps of this nature in the past. The BJP has investigated the matter and found that the personnel assigned to operate the lifts at this hospital were supposed to be present across three shifts. However, the required staff were absent at the time of the incident. Where were those staff members then?"
He said it is futile for the government to offer any excuses, as it has only a few days left in power. "Until the BJP comes to power and resolves such lapses, we must simply endure these problems," he added.
Dr Manas Gumta, a physician and Leftist leader, said, "The tragic incident that unfolded within the premises of RG Kar Hospital can be described as nothing short of murder. Based on the account I heard directly from the victim's wife, describing the event merely as 'tragic' would be a gross understatement. The fact that such a heart-wrenching tragedy could occur within the trauma centre of one of the city's most established hospitals serves as yet another irrefutable proof that the institution's dilapidated infrastructure remains unchanged."
"If a fire breaks out, people typically rush from adjacent rooms to rescue those in danger. Yet, in this instance, a man remained trapped inside a lift sustaining grievous injuries for hours on end, with absolutely no one available to unlock the doors and free him. During the 'Abhaya' movement, the administration submitted voluminous reports to the Supreme Court detailing the measures they were supposedly implementing to upgrade infrastructure. What became of those promises? The state administration and the health department cannot evade accountability for this incident. They must be held responsible," he added.
Congress leader Suman Roychowdhury said the people of Bengal are witnessing a relentless succession of failures, be it in the healthcare sector or the education system. "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demonstrates utter negligence across the board, as for her, the primary priority appears to be clinging to the SIR narrative solely to secure electoral victories or engaging in religious posturing, such as building temples or countering Gita recitations with Chandi recitations. However, one will hear absolutely nothing from her regarding critical issues such as employment, education, or public safety. I express my strongest condemnation of this conduct."
The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been in the national headlines over the rape and murder of a woman doctor of the hospital within the premises on the morning of August 2024. Later, an investigation also started over the massive financial irregularities at the hospital, and there is a large-scale perception that the heinous rape incident took place as the victim became aware of those financial irregularities.
Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the hospital, accused of being the mastermind in the financial irregularities involving the hospital, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation and is currently in jail.
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