ETV Bharat / state

Forensic Team Joins Probe Into RG Kar Medical College Lift Mishap Case

Kolkata: The forensic team of Kolkata Police on Saturday visited the trauma care unit of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a man died after being trapped in the lift in the wee hours on Friday.

Forensic experts meticulously examined the lift to identify any technical malfunctions, assess the probable causes of the accident, and analyse the surrounding circumstances, police said. Additionally, a separate team spent a considerable amount of time inspecting the hospital premises, they added.

Sources within the forensic team said various aspects, including mechanical defects in the lift, the functionality of the door sensors, and the efficacy of the safety mechanisms, were being closely examined, and efforts are underway to reconstruct the exact sequence of events and conditions that prevailed inside the lift at the time of the accident. The investigators have also collected samples from various parts of the lift's interior and its immediate surroundings.

Later in the day, officers from the detective department of the Kolkata Police also inspected the accident site, sources said, adding that the investigation is being conducted on multiple fronts, encompassing the questioning of eyewitnesses and hospital staff, as well as a thorough review of CCTV footage.

Five People Arrested

The police have asserted that strict action will be taken against anyone found to be responsible for negligence or dereliction of duty in connection with this incident. Five people were arrested on Friday in connection with the death of Arup Bandhopadhyay (41), a resident of Kolkata's Nagerbazar area. They were produced in the court on Saturday, which granted them police remand till March 27. The possibility of further arrests cannot be ruled out, as investigators are also examining whether anyone else was involved in the incident.

Police sources said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused have been identified as Milan Kumar Das of Belgachia Road, who works as a liftman; Ashraful Rahman of Baduria in North 24 Parganas, who works as a security guard in the hospital; Biswanath Das of Tarak Chatterjee Lane, who is also a liftman at the hospital; Manas Kumar Guha of Sethbagan Road in Dum Dum, who also as a liftman at the hospital; and Subhadip Das of the Tegharia area under the Baduria Police Station limits in North 24 Parganas who serves as a security guard at RG Kar.

Sources said action is being initiated against them following questions raised on the roles played by the company responsible for the lift's maintenance, the responsible hospital staff members and the adequacy of the administration's role in ensuring the safety of patients and their families.

Arup got trapped in the elevator, and after more than an hour, his body was recovered from there. There were allegations that no elevator operator was present during the mishap that took place while Arup was trapped in the elevator, which got stuck in the midway, for more than an hour, and during that period, no hospital staff or elevator operator was available to reactivate the elevator.