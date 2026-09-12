ETV Bharat / state

Forensic Probe Finds Explicit Videos In Mobile Phone Seized From Prajwal Revanna's Prison Cell

Bengaluru: Forensic examination has revealed that the mobile phone seized from the prison cell of convicted former MP Prajwal Revanna contained several explicit videos, while the pen drive had movies and web series, police said on Saturday.

The seizures, made following a surprise inspection of the barracks of the Security Division of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on August 11, were later sent for forensic examination, they said.

According to officials, Revanna was found using an Android smartphone inside the Central Prison last month, and a video that surfaced later showed him in casual clothes and talking to someone on the phone. The phone, along with other devices, was seized from Revanna's barrack during a four-to-five-hour Central Crime Branch (CCB) search at the prison.

Investigation into the case being conducted by the CEN police station revealed that several dozens of pornographic videos were found on the seized mobile phone, a police officer privy to the investigation told PTI.

However, during questioning, Revanna denied that the phone belonged to him. He claimed that other inmates also used the phone and that it came to him on a rotational basis, he said. He also denied downloading any of the pornographic videos, the officer said. The notebook seized from him contained contact numbers of his family members and acquaintances, he said.

However, call logs indicated that Revanna made unauthorised communication with family members via intermediaries, alongside direct calls placed to a female friend, which he accepted during the questioning, the officer said.

He continued to deny ownership of the mobile phone and maintained that he had not downloaded any of the explicit videos, the officer added. Police said that notices will soon be issued to all those whose phone numbers were logged in the device's call history.