ETV Bharat / state

Foreign Tourists 'Harassed' In Rajasthan's Ajmer; Police Take Cognisance Of Viral Videos

Ajmer: Rajasthan Police have taken cognisance of two videos showing foreigners being harassed by youths in Ajaysar and the Kishangarh Dumping Yard in Ajmer district of the state.

The first viral video appears to be from Ajaysar, located 18 kilometers from Ajmer city, home to the temple of Baba Ajaypal (the city's founder) and the Baba Ajgandheshwar Mahadev temple.

A natural water source and a 'kund' (reservoir) are situated right behind the temple, and the Ajaypal area boasts stunning natural beauty. Foreign tourists are drawn here by the temple's spiritual ambiance and architectural splendor.

The video shows foreign tourists—including women—sitting while local youths film them. The foreign women are seen objecting to being filmed, yet the youths persist in recording while laughing and teasing them. The video is being widely shared on the Internet.

The second video is from the Kishangarh Dumping Yard, another popular destination for domestic and international tourists. The site is covered in white marble slurry, creating a landscape that resembles snow-covered terrain. This has become a popular destination for wedding shoots. The location is also attracting foreign tourists.