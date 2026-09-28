Foreign Tourists 'Harassed' In Rajasthan's Ajmer; Police Take Cognisance Of Viral Videos
Two videos showing foreign tourists being harassed by youth have surfaced from Ajaysar and Kishangarh Dumping Yard with police taking cognisance, reports Priyank Sharma.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Ajmer: Rajasthan Police have taken cognisance of two videos showing foreigners being harassed by youths in Ajaysar and the Kishangarh Dumping Yard in Ajmer district of the state.
The first viral video appears to be from Ajaysar, located 18 kilometers from Ajmer city, home to the temple of Baba Ajaypal (the city's founder) and the Baba Ajgandheshwar Mahadev temple.
A natural water source and a 'kund' (reservoir) are situated right behind the temple, and the Ajaypal area boasts stunning natural beauty. Foreign tourists are drawn here by the temple's spiritual ambiance and architectural splendor.
The video shows foreign tourists—including women—sitting while local youths film them. The foreign women are seen objecting to being filmed, yet the youths persist in recording while laughing and teasing them. The video is being widely shared on the Internet.
The second video is from the Kishangarh Dumping Yard, another popular destination for domestic and international tourists. The site is covered in white marble slurry, creating a landscape that resembles snow-covered terrain. This has become a popular destination for wedding shoots. The location is also attracting foreign tourists.
It shows a foreign woman recording a video when some youths made lewd remarks to her;. She appears visibly uncomfortable during the encounter.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr. Lalchand said that they have taken cognisance of the two videos. While no formal complaint has been received from the foreign tourists, Lalchand said that the matter is serious regarding the safety of foreign tourists.
“Efforts are underway to identify the youths involved in the misconduct using the videos and information from informants,” he added.
Ajmer is a city of religious tourism, frequently visited by both domestic and international tourists. While the safe environment here appeals greatly to foreign visitors, the twin episodes have raised questions over tourist safety. This is particularly concerning given that the international Pushkar Fair is approaching in just a month and a half.
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