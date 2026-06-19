ETV Bharat / state

Foreign Tourist Flags Garbage Problem In Shimla, Urges People To Protect 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh, popularly known as India's 'Dev Bhoomi' (Land of the Gods), attracts lakhs of tourists from across the country and abroad every year. Visitors come to the hill state seeking peace, natural beauty and a refreshing experience amid the mountains.

However, with the steady rise in tourist footfall over the years, piles of garbage, plastic bottles, and discarded packaging at tourist destinations have become a major concern. The issue is now drawing criticism even from foreign visitors.

A foreign woman tourist has expressed concern over litter scattered across various locations in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh. In a video shared on a social media platform, she not only made an emotional appeal to stop littering but also held a mirror up to locals and domestic tourists.

The woman said, "The most beautiful places on Earth do not need new roads or more hotels. They need people to stop turning them into dumping grounds."

Social media user 'Ola_Viola' shared a video of around one-and-a-half minutes in which she speaks about garbage lying around tourist destinations and religious sites in the hill state. Visibly upset by the situation, she urges people to stop littering and take responsibility for preserving the region's natural beauty.

In the viral video, the tourist made an emotional appeal and said, "I have just one request for you: please stop doing this. I am travelling in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and I have noticed something very sad that I keep seeing everywhere."