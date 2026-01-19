Foreign Passenger Held At Gaya Airport In Bihar After Suspicious GPS Trackers Found In His Bag
A Chilean passenger was intercepted at Gaya airport with advanced GPS trackers, in violation of aviation norms, triggering CISF action.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Gaya: In a major security action at Gaya International Airport in Bihar, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained a Chilean national who was scheduled to board a Thai Airways flight TG 328 to Bangkok.
During routine security screening, suspicious devices were detected in his hand baggage, prompting CISF personnel to take immediate action. The force informed the Magadh Medical police station and handed the passenger over for further investigation.
The passenger was identified as Wesley Andres Farfan Waters, a Chilean citizen. During screening at the departure gate, an unusual object was detected on the X-ray scanner, prompting CISF personnel to conduct a manual inspection of the bag. This led to the recovery of two advanced Garmin GPS trackers.
Avdhesh Kumar, officiating director of Gaya International Airport, confirmed the incident. He said, “A Chilean national was detained by the CISF and handed over to the local police after preliminary questioning. The district police are now investigating the purpose of the GPS trackers, their previous use, and the locations that may have been tracked.”
CISF officials asked the passenger to produce permission letters or official documents for carrying the GPS devices, but he failed to provide any. Officials said such devices are considered security-sensitive and could potentially be misused.
The district police are now conducting a detailed interrogation of the passenger. Investigators are trying to determine why the GPS trackers were being carried, where they had been used earlier, and whether the case is linked to any suspicious activity. Further legal action will be decided based on the findings of the preliminary probe.
Violation Of Aviation Security Norms
Indian civil aviation regulations prohibit carrying certain electronic and GPS devices without proper authorisation, making this a clear breach of security protocols.
