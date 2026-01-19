ETV Bharat / state

Foreign Passenger Held At Gaya Airport In Bihar After Suspicious GPS Trackers Found In His Bag

Gaya: In a major security action at Gaya International Airport in Bihar, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained a Chilean national who was scheduled to board a Thai Airways flight TG 328 to Bangkok.

During routine security screening, suspicious devices were detected in his hand baggage, prompting CISF personnel to take immediate action. The force informed the Magadh Medical police station and handed the passenger over for further investigation.

The passenger was identified as Wesley Andres Farfan Waters, a Chilean citizen. During screening at the departure gate, an unusual object was detected on the X-ray scanner, prompting CISF personnel to conduct a manual inspection of the bag. This led to the recovery of two advanced Garmin GPS trackers.

Avdhesh Kumar, officiating director of Gaya International Airport, confirmed the incident. He said, “A Chilean national was detained by the CISF and handed over to the local police after preliminary questioning. The district police are now investigating the purpose of the GPS trackers, their previous use, and the locations that may have been tracked.”