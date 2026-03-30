ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand 'Soft Target' For Illegal Foreigners, State Police On Alert

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has emerged as a 'soft target' for foreign infiltrators as is evident from frequent arrests of such people from various corners of the state.

The state police, under 'Operation Kalanemi' and 'Operation Crackdown', have verified thousands of suspects and arrested several of them from July 10, 2025 till March.

Police data shows that a total of 511 people were arrested or detained during a special verification campaign conducted by the Uttarakhand Police from July 10 to December, 2025. Among them, at least 19 Bangladeshi nationals were confirmed to be residing in the state without valid documents. Police detained many such individuals under the Foreigners Act and later deported some of them after completing legal procedures.

According to police officers, the figure represents only identified cases, as thousands of people were investigated during the verification process. The state's capital, Dehradun, has emerged as the focal point of the campaign. On March 29, police arrested three women from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in Dehradun's Raipur locality as part of Operation Crackdown.

Two of them were citizens of Uzbekistan and one of Kyrgyzstan. Investigation revealed that the women had been residing in the city for a long time using fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and local identity cards. Police have detained the three and filed a case against them under the Foreigners Act.

In 2025, several Bangladeshi nationals were caught during verification operations conducted in Patel Nagar, Nehru Colony, Raipur, and Sahaspur areas of Dehradun. According to police records, at least 19 Bangladeshi infiltrators were detained from various locations within a year. In several cases, fake Indian identity cards were recovered from the accused. Police remanded the accused to judicial custody, while in some cases, the embassy was contacted to complete the deportation process.

Illegal foreigners in police custody (ETV Bharat)

In November, 2025, a Bangladeshi woman named Babli Begum was arrested for allegedly residing in the city using a fake Hindu identity. Police investigation revealed that she had been residing in Dehradun for the last several years using fake documents.