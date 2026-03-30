Uttarakhand 'Soft Target' For Illegal Foreigners, State Police On Alert
Police, during Operations Kalanemi and Crackdown have arrested several foreigners staying in the state sans valid documents, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand has emerged as a 'soft target' for foreign infiltrators as is evident from frequent arrests of such people from various corners of the state.
The state police, under 'Operation Kalanemi' and 'Operation Crackdown', have verified thousands of suspects and arrested several of them from July 10, 2025 till March.
Police data shows that a total of 511 people were arrested or detained during a special verification campaign conducted by the Uttarakhand Police from July 10 to December, 2025. Among them, at least 19 Bangladeshi nationals were confirmed to be residing in the state without valid documents. Police detained many such individuals under the Foreigners Act and later deported some of them after completing legal procedures.
According to police officers, the figure represents only identified cases, as thousands of people were investigated during the verification process. The state's capital, Dehradun, has emerged as the focal point of the campaign. On March 29, police arrested three women from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in Dehradun's Raipur locality as part of Operation Crackdown.
Two of them were citizens of Uzbekistan and one of Kyrgyzstan. Investigation revealed that the women had been residing in the city for a long time using fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and local identity cards. Police have detained the three and filed a case against them under the Foreigners Act.
In 2025, several Bangladeshi nationals were caught during verification operations conducted in Patel Nagar, Nehru Colony, Raipur, and Sahaspur areas of Dehradun. According to police records, at least 19 Bangladeshi infiltrators were detained from various locations within a year. In several cases, fake Indian identity cards were recovered from the accused. Police remanded the accused to judicial custody, while in some cases, the embassy was contacted to complete the deportation process.
In November, 2025, a Bangladeshi woman named Babli Begum was arrested for allegedly residing in the city using a fake Hindu identity. Police investigation revealed that she had been residing in Dehradun for the last several years using fake documents.
Similarly, in July, 2025, a Bangladeshi national was arrested from Sahaspur area for duping people by posing as a sadhu. In the two cases, police arrested the accused and are gathering more details on them.
The state's police have also undertaken extensive verification drives in Haridwar and Roorkee. Due to Roorkee being an industrial area, a high number of outsiders and suspicious individuals were found in the town.
Many foreign nationals stayed back in the town after visiting religious places, while similar cases were reported from Rishikesh, where foreigners stayed back and even obtained documents. Police conducted tenant verification and labour verification drives in the towns and detained several suspects.
While the number of foreign national cases remained limited, police have increased surveillance after receiving inputs related to Bangladeshi infiltrators. Thousands of people were verified in Haridwar district, and many were found without valid documents, and legal action was taken against them.
A similar case was reported from Pithoragarh last year when police arrested an American citizen with illegal documents. The accused was attempting to enter Nepal through the Jhulaghat border. He had neither a passport nor a visa. Locals alerted the police after the American nationals was found moving around suspiciously following which he was arrested.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed police in hill districts to remain vigilant following the continued apprehension of foreigners, especially Bangladeshi infiltrators.
Police investigation revealed that an organized racket is involved in making fraudulent documents for the illegal foreign nationals. The role of public service centres in Dehradun, where fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other identity cards are made, is also under scrutiny.
"We are not only deporting the illegal foreign nationals, we are also taking action," said Dehradun SSP Pramod Dobal. He said the verification drive and 'Operation Kalanemi' will continue unabated. "No foreign national living illegally in the capital and surrounding areas will be spared. Strict legal action is being taken against all the accused arrested so far. Where necessary, they are being sent to judicial custody or deportation is being initiated," Dobal said.
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