ETV Bharat / state

Foreign Cultural Troupes To Perform At Tirumala Brahmotsavams For First Time

Foreign cultural groups are being brought into the Brahmotsavam celebrations for the first time ( ETV Bharat )

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala will feature a new attraction this year, with foreign cultural troupes set to participate in performances accompanying the deity’s Vahana Sevas.

According to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), this will be the first time in its history that foreign cultural groups are being brought into the Brahmotsavam celebrations. Non-Resident Indians settled in countries including Germany and Singapore, along with foreign nationals, are expected to participate in the festivities at their own expense.

The participants are reportedly keen to experience the religious and cultural traditions associated with the festival and will not seek remuneration from the TTD.

The Brahmotsavams are scheduled to begin on September 15. The TTD has earmarked nearly Rs 37 lakh for cultural programmes to be held during the festival.

This year, the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), Alwar Divya Prabandham, Dasa Sahitya, Annamacharya Project and the TTD Music College have been brought together on a common platform for the cultural programmes.

Cultural troupes from 21 states will perform ahead of the Vahana Sevas conducted in the morning and evening. Foreign volunteer groups will also be part of the programme.