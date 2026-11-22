International Pushkar Fair: Foreign Couples Take Part In Turban-Tying Contest, Domestic Tourists Join Moustache Competition
People were drawn to the fair as domestic tourists took part in the moustache competition and foreign couples in turban tying.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Ajmer: The International Pushkar Fair on Saturday saw foreign couples take part in a turban-tying contest, while domestic tourists drew crowds by joining in the moustache competition.
At the fair, the competition was held to tie the “safa”, a traditional Rajasthani turban, within a set time limit. Turban tying has been the hallmark of Rajasthani culture.
Enthusiasm was visible as foreign couples participated in the turban-tying contest and applied tilak on their partners' foreheads. For the first time, a young man from South India also took part in the moustache contest. The events left spectators spellbound.
The turban-tying contest was reserved for foreign couples in which 20 pairs took part. In the contest, a female participant had to tie a “safa” on her male partner and apply a “tilak” to his forehead within a specified time limit. The turban tying initially proved challenging for the foreign women.
Kuldeep Agarwal, the official in charge of the fair's competitions, said that the foreign couples enthusiastically took part in the contest.
Agarwal said that a team of ACR and his partner Bitty from Mexico secured first place; Giorgio and his partner Sonia from Italy managed the second spot, while Derrick and his partner Helen from England finished third. The Tourism Department awarded the winners prizes and certificates of appreciation.
On the other hand, thirty-nine people participated in the moustache contest. The moustache is considered a symbol of honour, pride, and prestige of Rajasthan, and both young men and middle-aged people took part. Agarwal said that the enthusiasm was visible among the spectators.
In the moustache competition, Kamlesh Bunkar from Jaipur secured first place, Prashant Sharma from Jodhpur managed second spot and Dhanna Lal Gurjar from Kota finished third. All three winners were awarded prizes by the Tourism Department.
At the fair, attention was drawn to Mohan Singh, who is also known as “Ravan Sarkar”, from Ajmer, who arrived at the venue with the name of Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe, fashioned from his long moustache.
Earlier, at the cultural evening held on Friday, performances by young folk singer Kavita Potaliya from Barmer, Vishal Mathur from Ajmer, and the “Kabir Cafe” group remained the major attractions.
Potaliya, who remains dedicated to passing on the tradition of Veena-accompanied singing to the next generation, rendered the verses of Saint Kabir and the revered devotee Mirabai.
Her performance of the famous devotional song “Jaag Re Banjara”, associated with Rani Rupade, a figure from Rajasthan’s folk-spiritual tradition, particularly left the audience spellbound.
Among others who participated in the event were District Collector Lok Bandhu and Divisional Commissioner Shaktisingh Rathore. Both the tourists from India and abroad enjoyed the devotional songs and folk music.
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