ETV Bharat / state

International Pushkar Fair: Foreign Couples Take Part In Turban-Tying Contest, Domestic Tourists Join Moustache Competition

Ajmer: The International Pushkar Fair on Saturday saw foreign couples take part in a turban-tying contest, while domestic tourists drew crowds by joining in the moustache competition.

At the fair, the competition was held to tie the “safa”, a traditional Rajasthani turban, within a set time limit. Turban tying has been the hallmark of Rajasthani culture.

Enthusiasm was visible as foreign couples participated in the turban-tying contest and applied tilak on their partners' foreheads. For the first time, a young man from South India also took part in the moustache contest. The events left spectators spellbound.

The turban-tying contest was reserved for foreign couples in which 20 pairs took part. In the contest, a female participant had to tie a “safa” on her male partner and apply a “tilak” to his forehead within a specified time limit. The turban tying initially proved challenging for the foreign women.

A view of International Pushkar Fair in Ajmer. (ETV Bharat)

Kuldeep Agarwal, the official in charge of the fair's competitions, said that the foreign couples enthusiastically took part in the contest.

Agarwal said that a team of ACR and his partner Bitty from Mexico secured first place; Giorgio and his partner Sonia from Italy managed the second spot, while Derrick and his partner Helen from England finished third. The Tourism Department awarded the winners prizes and certificates of appreciation.

On the other hand, thirty-nine people participated in the moustache contest. The moustache is considered a symbol of honour, pride, and prestige of Rajasthan, and both young men and middle-aged people took part. Agarwal said that the enthusiasm was visible among the spectators.