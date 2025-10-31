Ford Motors' Manufacturing Unit In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu To Reopen Soon, Says Minister
Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Raja said the automobile maker will invest 3,250 crore on the plant and provide jobs to 600 people.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Raja on Friday said the manufacturing unit of Ford Motors at Maraimalai nagar in Chengalpattu district, will be reopened soon.
He said Ford Motors will invest Rs 3,250 crore on the plant and provide employment to 600 people. An agreement between the American automobile giant and the Tamil Nadu government was signed on the day in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Addressing the media after the ceremony, Raja said, "After long negotiations, an agreement was signed with Ford Motors for reopening its factory in Tamil Nadu.
"We need to understand the current global geopolitical situation. In the midst of global crises such as wars and trade wars between some countries, we have successfully brought Ford back to Tamil Nadu," he said.
Raja said, “Ford has promised direct employment for 600 people with an investment of Rs 3,250 crore. More jobs will be created indirectly. Agreement has also been signed to manufacture the next generation vehicle engine (Next Gen Engine) at the plant".
In the first phase, Ford will manufacture 2,35,000 new engines at its factory in Maraimalai Nagar. The Chief Minister has urged Ford to increase its manpower capacity at its Global Capability Centre in Chennai.
Stalin had inaugurated the manufacturing factory of Vietnam's 'Vinfast' in Thoothukudi in August. The factory has been set up on 114 acres land at an estimated cost of Rs 1,119.67 crore.
