Ford Motors' Manufacturing Unit In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu To Reopen Soon, Says Minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Raja on Friday said the manufacturing unit of Ford Motors at Maraimalai nagar in Chengalpattu district, will be reopened soon.

He said Ford Motors will invest Rs 3,250 crore on the plant and provide employment to 600 people. An agreement between the American automobile giant and the Tamil Nadu government was signed on the day in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Addressing the media after the ceremony, Raja said, "After long negotiations, an agreement was signed with Ford Motors for reopening its factory in Tamil Nadu.

"We need to understand the current global geopolitical situation. In the midst of global crises such as wars and trade wars between some countries, we have successfully brought Ford back to Tamil Nadu," he said.