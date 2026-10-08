Forced Into Russian Army, 10 Youths From Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Return
However, four others are still stuck in that country and have been granted citizenship. Senior MEA officials are discussing their repatriation with their Russian counterparts.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Nizamabad: About 10 youths from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who were forced into the Russian Army have been released, and their repatriation to India was facilitated by the Centre.
Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have already written to the Indian Embassy in Moscow regarding the matter. Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind held consultations with the MEA, while Manda Bheem Reddy, vice-chairman of the state NRI advisory committee, coordinated with the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation.
Following necessary formalities, Varakanti Karthik from Kisan Nagar of Nizamabad, Rebba Bharat from Dharpally, Suresh from Domakonda of Kamareddy, Goruvantula Limbadri of Banda Lingapur, Golla Balaiah from Sircilla, Kari Nagarjuna from Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh, and Podi Govinda from Andhra's Anakapalli landed in Delhi on Wednesday evening.
Earlier, Gaddam Shekhar of Banda Lingapur in Jagtial, Kouda Rajashekhar from Keshapur, and Kasturi Thirupathi from Dharpally of Nizamabad reached Delhi on Saturday.
Ongoing Discussions
However, four others are still stuck in Russia, and their release is difficult due to the grant of citizenship, claim Russian military officials.
They are Bhukya Ravinder from Munipalli, Jakranpally Mandal from Nizamabad, Megavath Prakash from Dammannapeta of Dharpally, Sirshu Ashok from Peddavalgot of Sirikonda Mandal and Mohammad Afzal Khan of Tadkol of Banswada
Reports indicate that they have not been deployed to the border and that their photographs and personal details have been collected.
However, senior MEA officials are discussing the matter with their Russian counterparts, and there is a possibility that the four could be released after the details provided by Telangana officials are verified.
Family members of Dommati Kishan from Yellareddypet of Sircilla district, Mukkera Rajkumar from Korutla, Potharaju Vijayakrishna from Warangal, and Suppan Swami from Madnoor under Kamareddy lodged complaints on Wednesday at the 'Pravasi Prajavani' centre in Hyderabad, stating that their relatives are also serving in the Russian army.
So far, petitions with details of approximately 20 such individuals have been received.
Meanwhile, two people — Shanthapuri Raju and Chakkarla Chinnavenkati of Khojapur under Chandurthi Mandal of Sircilla district — informed officials that they intend to continue serving in the Russian army due to their financial needs.
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