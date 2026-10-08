ETV Bharat / state

Forced Into Russian Army, 10 Youths From Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Return

Representational image. ( IANS )

Nizamabad: About 10 youths from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who were forced into the Russian Army have been released, and their repatriation to India was facilitated by the Centre.

Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have already written to the Indian Embassy in Moscow regarding the matter. Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind held consultations with the MEA, while Manda Bheem Reddy, vice-chairman of the state NRI advisory committee, coordinated with the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation.

Following necessary formalities, Varakanti Karthik from Kisan Nagar of Nizamabad, Rebba Bharat from Dharpally, Suresh from Domakonda of Kamareddy, Goruvantula Limbadri of Banda Lingapur, Golla Balaiah from Sircilla, Kari Nagarjuna from Vijayawada­ of Andhra Pradesh, and Podi Govinda from Andhra's Anakapalli landed in Delhi on Wednesday evening. Earlier, Gaddam Shekhar of Banda Lingapur in Jagtial, Kouda Rajashekhar from Keshapur, and Kasturi Thirupathi from Dharpally of Nizamabad reached Delhi on Saturday. Ongoing Discussions However, four others are still stuck in Russia, and their release is difficult due to the grant of citizenship, claim Russian military officials.