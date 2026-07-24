For Three Days, She Sat Beside Her Husband's Dead Body, Before Foul Odour Led Locals To Come To Her Help
In Ramchandra village of Khagaria, Bihar, the body rotted for three days as the wife lacked money to perform the last rites.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Khagaria: The scene was heart-wrenching, but an all-too-familiar one in India's hinterland, particularly Bihar. In Ramchandra village of Khagaria district, a woman sat beside her deceased husband's body for three days because she lacked the money to carry out his last rites. After this scene came to light, public representatives, social activists, and the district administration got together to carry out the cremation.
Mannu Sah, a resident of Ward No. 5 in the Gangaur police station area of Khagaria district, passed away due to illness. That's where the family's ordeal began, though. Their financial condition was so dire that they could not afford the funeral expenses.
Raju Shah, a local, later said Mannu lived with his family in a hut on an embankment. He supported his family by working as a labourer, but had been diagnosed with cancer a few months earlier, and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital.
For three consecutive days, Sah's wife sat next to the husband's body. The situation came to light only when Rahul Kumar, a neighbour, noticed foul odour in the neighbourhood, and informed the administration. Thereafter, the municipal administration intervened and provided the woman with necessary materials for her husband's cremation.
Subsequently, the wife lit her husband's funeral pyre. Later, she said, "Illness had left Mannu bedridden, and the meager savings we had were exhausted on his treatment. When he died, we didn't even have the money to cremate him."
Sindhu Kamal, the executive officer of Khagaria district, said, "Upon learning of the incident, assistance was provided to the woman, and the last rites of the deceased were performed with dignity."
Locals said Mannu Sah is survived by his wife and son, but the latter, who has migrated to another state for work, is yet to be informed about the death, as they don't have his mobile number.
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