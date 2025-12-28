‘For Those Who Sacrificed For Me,’ Vijay Promises To Dedicate Life To Fans At Emotional Jananayagan Audio Launch
Published : December 28, 2025 at 12:04 PM IST
Chennai: In a sensational speech at the audio launch of his last film, Jananayagan, actor-turned politician Vijay, on Saturday, said he would live the rest of his life for the fans.
"For the past 33 years, my fans have been with me; I have now decided that I must live the next 33 years for them," said an emotionally overwhelmed Vijay at the event held at the Bukit Jalil Multi-Purpose Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday night.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief had earlier announced that Jananayagan would be his last film as he entered active politics. Coinciding with the Pongal festival, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 9th.
"I feel truly special to be holding the audio launch and music event for my final film. I entered the cinema with the dream of building a small sandcastle in a vast ocean. But my fans transformed it into a magnificent fort,” Vijay spoke to thunderous applause from thousands of fans gathered.
Vijay added that he is ready to give up cinema itself for the fans who have sacrificed everything for him. “For the fans who stood by me in the theatres every time I faced a problem, I am the kind of person who will go and stand in front of their houses. Vijay’s speech assumes political significance as the state is gearing up for Assembly elections next year.
Life Not Meant To Hurt Or Humiliate
The TVK Chief then narrated a story to a packed audience. “Let me share a short story with you all. A pregnant woman boarded an auto rickshaw to reach the hospital while it was pouring rain. The auto driver generously handed her his umbrella. When the woman asked, 'I don't even know who you are; how will I return your umbrella?' the driver replied, 'Just pass it on to someone else in need.'”
“On her way, the woman encountered an elderly man shivering in the rain and handed him the umbrella. The elderly man then gave it to a flower seller, who in turn passed it to a schoolgirl caught in the downpour. When the girl arrived home safe and dry, her father, who happened to be the same auto driver, was relieved. The story reminds us that helping others in small ways creates happiness all around," Vijay said, drawing resounding applause from the audience.
Explaining the message conveyed, he further said,” If you give a boat to someone struggling in a flood..." It will appear as a camel when you are stranded in a desert. This life is not meant for hurting, humiliating, or taking revenge on anyone.
The Star-Packed Audio Launch
At the audio launch of his final movie, Vijay praised music composer Anirudh Ravichander to the skies. “I'm giving Anirudh a new name: Music Department Store (MDS). If you go to that store, you'll find all kinds of songs.
The grand event was attended by the film’s director, H. Vinoth, music composer Anirudh, actresses Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, actors Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, lyricist Vivek, singers Anuradha Sriram, Andrea, Saindhavi, and singers Vijay Yesudas, SPB Charan, Haricharan, and Harish Raghavendra. Directors Nelson, Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, actors Nasser, Sudeep, Vijay's father, and director S.A. Chandrasekhar, and Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, also attended the event as special guests.
