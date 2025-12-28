ETV Bharat / state

‘For Those Who Sacrificed For Me,’ Vijay Promises To Dedicate Life To Fans At Emotional Jananayagan Audio Launch

Chennai: In a sensational speech at the audio launch of his last film, Jananayagan, actor-turned politician Vijay, on Saturday, said he would live the rest of his life for the fans.

"For the past 33 years, my fans have been with me; I have now decided that I must live the next 33 years for them," said an emotionally overwhelmed Vijay at the event held at the Bukit Jalil Multi-Purpose Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday night.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief had earlier announced that Jananayagan would be his last film as he entered active politics. Coinciding with the Pongal festival, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 9th.

"I feel truly special to be holding the audio launch and music event for my final film. I entered the cinema with the dream of building a small sandcastle in a vast ocean. But my fans transformed it into a magnificent fort,” Vijay spoke to thunderous applause from thousands of fans gathered.

Actress Priyamani on stage (X/@KvnProductions)

Vijay added that he is ready to give up cinema itself for the fans who have sacrificed everything for him. “For the fans who stood by me in the theatres every time I faced a problem, I am the kind of person who will go and stand in front of their houses. Vijay’s speech assumes political significance as the state is gearing up for Assembly elections next year.