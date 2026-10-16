ETV Bharat / state

For The First Time, Tribals In Jamuria Village Travel To Asansol To Witness Durga Puja Celebrations

Tribals from Nilpur village at a Durga Puja pandal in Asansol ( ETV Bharat )

Asansol: Tribals of remote Nilpur village in Jamuria of West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman never had the opportunity to witness Durga Puja celebrations in a city.

Consequently, they approached the 'Raastar Master' (Teacher of the Streets), Deep Narayan Nayak, who turned village roads into open-air classrooms to teach tribal children during the Covid-19 pandemic. They requested Nayak to take them to neighbouring Asansol city to experience the festivities.

Nayak has been striving to bring the light of education to three generations across various tribal villages in Jamuria. A government primary school teacher by profession, he began teaching students on the roadside, maintaining social distancing, when schools were forced to close during the pandemic. In his makeshift classrooms, the mud walls served as blackboards. He initiated this effort to ensure that students would not drop out of school or lose their habit of learning during school closures. As it turned out, beyond the students, local women and the elderly also became involved in the learning process. Drawn by the sight of a school operating under the open sky, they began to take an active interest in the lessons. This year, the Nilpur village residents wanted to see the Durga Puja celebrations in Asansol, a spectacle of grand pandals, vibrant lights, and massive idols that they had never witnessed before. Responding to their request, and with the support of several well-wishers, Nayak arranged a bus to bring the villagers to Asansol. He accompanied a group of nearly 60 people, including teenagers, women, and the elderly, to visit the prominent Durga Puja pandals in the city.