For Telangana's Muddam Amrutamma, Greens Are Her Identity, Farming A Celebration Of Self-Reliance

Jagityal: For most people, farming is just another source of livelihood, but for Muddam Amrutamma, fondly known as Aakurala Amrutamma, it is life itself. For over three decades, she has been growing leafy greens organically, proving that hard work and love for the soil can turn even a small piece of land into a source of gold.

“Whatever grows on the land is gold. If you trust your land and work hard, it will take care of your family,” she says.

Amrutamma, hailing from Shankupalli village in Telangana's Jagityal district, belongs to a traditional farming family. Life, however, tested her early, she lost her husband to illness 20 years ago, leaving her to raise two young sons on her own. She said, “When the eldest member of the family dies, the home loses its backbone. My sons were infants when they lost their father. If I had spent my time in sorrow, who would have fed them?"