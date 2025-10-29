ETV Bharat / state

For Telangana's Muddam Amrutamma, Greens Are Her Identity, Farming A Celebration Of Self-Reliance

Twenty years ago, when Muddam Amrutamma lost her husband, she started cultivating leafy greens on her one-acre plot to raise her two infant sons.

Muddam Amrutamma (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 29, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST

Updated : October 29, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST

Jagityal: For most people, farming is just another source of livelihood, but for Muddam Amrutamma, fondly known as Aakurala Amrutamma, it is life itself. For over three decades, she has been growing leafy greens organically, proving that hard work and love for the soil can turn even a small piece of land into a source of gold.

“Whatever grows on the land is gold. If you trust your land and work hard, it will take care of your family,” she says.

Amrutamma, hailing from Shankupalli village in Telangana's Jagityal district, belongs to a traditional farming family. Life, however, tested her early, she lost her husband to illness 20 years ago, leaving her to raise two young sons on her own. She said, “When the eldest member of the family dies, the home loses its backbone. My sons were infants when they lost their father. If I had spent my time in sorrow, who would have fed them?"

Drawing courage from her circumstances, she began cultivating greens in her one-acre field. Having assisted her parents in agricultural work earlier, she used that experience as her foundation. “The beginning was tough. I faced many struggles but I never gave up. Slowly, I learnt better farming methods,” she recalls.

Today, Amrutamma cultivates coriander, spinach, gongura (sorrel leaves), and other leafy vegetables across five acres of land, one of which was her family’s, and the rest she purchased through her earnings. She also grows seasonal vegetables, adopting modern organic techniques to ensure healthy produce. After harvesting, she takes her greens to nearby markets, where customers eagerly wait for her fresh, chemical-free produce.

In and around Shankupalli, everyone fondly calls her “Amrutamma of greens”, a name she wears with pride. For her, farming is not just an occupation but a celebration of self-reliance, perseverance and respect for Mother Earth.

Last Updated : October 29, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST

