ETV Bharat / state

For Record Rs 2363 Crore Profit, J&K Bank CEO Credits Smart Strategy And Employee Efforts

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has earned a record profit of Rs 2363.47 crore for the 2025-26 financial year, which is so far its highest profit. In an interview with ETV Bharat’s senior reporter Mir Farhat, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank Amitava Chatterjee explained the journey of the profit and how this profit was achieved despite Jammu and Kashmir witnessing a downsize in business activity in 2025 due to the Pahalgam attack on tourists and Operation Sindoor.

Excerpts

Journey Behind Achieving Record Profits

First of all, I would say that most of the credit goes to the employees of this bank who have worked very hard in spite of the difficult situations that we faced in Jammu and Kashmir last year. Secondly, we were lucky to have a product just at the beginning of the year which helped us do quite a bit of business in Jammu and Kashmir. The product was related to agriculture, and the influence of whatever happened in Jammu and Kashmir was not there on this product. The third, of course, very important decision we took was to mix the business of the rest of India along with Jammu and Kashmir. The growth in Jammu and Kashmir was not that; for the first nine months, it was very subdued. So we shifted our focus to our branches in the rest of India. And we did very good business from the rest of India, both in the retail and the corporate, majorly in the corporate. And through this, we compensated whatever business loss we had in Jammu and Kashmir.

The best part was that although the area faced such difficulties, it did not add to NPAs. So, which again helped the bank to maintain its profit and improve its profit.

Addressing Concerns About Increased Regulatory Lending Practices

The bank actually has been functioning a little bit differently from how it used to function, say, 10 years back or 15 years back. It is more disciplined now. We comply with the regulatory norms much more. And there were certain facilities which the bank used to give which were not in accordance with the regulatory guidelines. So what we are trying to do is, within the framework of regulations, we are trying to give as good service as possible to the customers.

Now, when there is a change, there is a resistance, you know that. So the way that we used to do business has changed a little bit, and that has not changed in the last six months or one year. It has changed since, say, around 2018-19 onwards. Before that, see, you have to look at the advantages that have come out of that. The NPAs which used to be 10 per cent have come down to 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent. So obviously, as business has grown, profit has improved. So obviously the bank is doing something very good. So, I do speak to the businesses and the representatives of business houses. We try to sort out things; we try to understand their difficulties also. But one thing we need to understand is that we need to be within the regulatory guidelines.

Supporting Farmers in Jammu Kashmir’s Agriculture and Horticulture Sector

If banks start waiving all the loans, will they be able to return the depositors their deposits? No. So, we lend out of the deposits, and we need to protect our depositors’ money. So, we cannot waive off, unless, of course, the government gives us compensation for whatever we waive off. So, waiving off is out of the question.

The credit discipline in agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir is far better than any other part of the country. The overall NPA in agriculture is much lower than the rest of the country. So people here take money and use it and return it. So in general, the credit discipline is very good in agriculture. And the bank over a period of time, and the product I was talking about is a totally hassle-free agriculture term loan product, which has been very well taken by the citizens of and the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir. See, very few banks would be disbursing 3,000 crores in one year in one product. We have done that.

So, if you ask me what kind of support the bank gives to the farmers, we do not depend on agriculture government-sponsored schemes to support them. This scheme I am talking about is a bank scheme; it's not a government-sponsored scheme. And coming to the government-sponsored schemes, I have my experience which says that most of the government-sponsored schemes are backed by subsidies or subventions. People are more interested in getting a subsidy and a subvention than doing the actual work or the activity. So that mindset has to change. The bank is ready to provide finance to anybody who is working, anybody who takes up an activity in agriculture or wherever. If he is very keen on doing the job, we are ready to support.

Helping Small and MSMEs Amid Regulatory Challenges

We have changed our policies this year. And we have removed all those things. In fact, taking a government employee as a guarantor was never a part of our policy. It was devised by branch managers on their own because of obvious reasons; they are afraid of facing NPAs. But then we have specifically instructed the branches not to insist on this.

Our MSME portfolio is good and fairly large, and even this year we had fairly decent growth in MSME. So we are focusing on MSMEs, whatever, and you are right, there are very few big – I mean, almost negligible big industries. So we are concentrating on MSME.

Addressing Branch Managers’ Demand for Government Employee Guarantors

We have specifically instructed the branches. Now, you know information and instruction take some time to percolate. Some people would have received it, some people would have adopted it, and some people would take some time to adopt it. 870 branches are here who are supposed to adopt this.

We are very clear from this office we have directed, in case there is a loan which does not require a guarantor as per the scheme; nobody will be punished if a guarantor is not taken. This is the assurance that needs to be given. We have given that already. Sometimes it takes some more time for the information to percolate, but it will happen. At the end of this year, you will not have this complaint. We hope so.