For Pollution-Free Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy Orders Total Plastic Ban And Other Measures
Telangana government bans plastic in Hyderabad, enforces waterbody protection, enhances sanitation, and promotes pollution-free urban development under CM Revanth Reddy’s directive.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 3:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to impose a complete ban on the use of plastic in the capital city of Hyderabad and issued tough orders to make water bodies encroachment-free in the city.
Chairing a review meeting of the newly appointed zonal commissioners (ZCs) of the 12 zones of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials to be in the field every day and solve the issues in their respective zones. This was done to develop Greater Hyderabad as a pollution-free city.
The CM also emphasised that effective measures should be taken to maintain cleanliness and garbage management while highlighting the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, which was recently released at the Global Summit.
He said that the Core Urban Region (CURE) was being developed inside the Outer Ring Road. The CURE has already been reorganised into 12 zones, 60 circles and 300 wards to streamline the administration.
The Chief Minister also stressed that water bodies, including lakes, ponds and nalas, should be protected from encroachment.
“All the offices in rented buildings should be shifted to owned buildings, and all lakes, ponds, and nalas in all 12 zones of the core urban region should be completely mapped,” he said.
The officials were instructed to remove encroachments and take measures to prevent problems caused by floods during the monsoon season. Identifying large lakes, restoring them, and developing them into activity zones should also be taken up.
To contain air pollution, electric buses and autos were introduced in place of diesel vehicles in the CURE area. To achieve the desirable goals in promoting a pollution-free city, the CM directed the new zonal commissioners to conduct regular field visits and resolve the civic issues.
He also directed them to install CCTV cameras at ponds, nalas and garbage dumping areas. The zonal commissioners were instructed to take up a special drive on sanitation for three days a month. The officials should discharge their duties sincerely to ensure that no garbage is seen on the roads and no potholes appear on the roads, the CM said.
The CM asserted that steps should be taken towards smart governance along with good governance and ordered the officials of the HYDRAA, GHMC, and Water Works departments to start desilting work in the nalas from January.
Reddy also asked the zonal commissioners to take measures to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of communicable diseases by conducting garbage cleaning every 10 days.
