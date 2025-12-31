ETV Bharat / state

For Pollution-Free Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy Orders Total Plastic Ban And Other Measures

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to impose a complete ban on the use of plastic in the capital city of Hyderabad and issued tough orders to make water bodies encroachment-free in the city.

Chairing a review meeting of the newly appointed zonal commissioners (ZCs) of the 12 zones of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials to be in the field every day and solve the issues in their respective zones. This was done to develop Greater Hyderabad as a pollution-free city.

The CM also emphasised that effective measures should be taken to maintain cleanliness and garbage management while highlighting the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, which was recently released at the Global Summit.

He said that the Core Urban Region (CURE) was being developed inside the Outer Ring Road. The CURE has already been reorganised into 12 zones, 60 circles and 300 wards to streamline the administration.

The Chief Minister also stressed that water bodies, including lakes, ponds and nalas, should be protected from encroachment.

“All the offices in rented buildings should be shifted to owned buildings, and all lakes, ponds, and nalas in all 12 zones of the core urban region should be completely mapped,” he said.