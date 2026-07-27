ETV Bharat / state

For Its Own Failure To Build Vehicle Fitness Centers, Jammu Kashmir Govt Penalises Transporters

Srinagar: Transporters in Jammu and Kashmir are paying penalties and facing denial of insurance claims due to delays in renewing their fitness certificates following the Transport Department's failure to roll out Automated Testing Stations (ATS), a fitness checking system launched in 2021 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The government's failure to construct and operationalize ATSs in the districts of Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam and Ganderbal led to MoRTH denying Assistant Regional Transport Officers access to the Parivahan portal starting 1 July, preventing them from conducting fitness tests and issuing certificates. The Transport department was required to construct and operationalise ATSs in these districts by July 1, but it has operationalised only two centres in Jammu and Samba.

On June 30 this year, MoRTH's Under Secretary, Yatender Kumar, communicated this denial of access to its Additional Secretary Transport. He said that access will resume to the old Parivahan system upon a special request (with justification) from the Secretary (Transport) of Jammu and Kashmir.

Commercial cabs at a transport yard in Kashmir (File/ETV Bharat)

Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf, General Secretary of Transport Welfare Association, told ETV Bharat that thousands of commercial vehicles including sumos, buses, autos and trucks, needing fitness certificates from the transport department are penalised Rs 25 every day and Rs 50 for route permit.“We are bearing the consequences due to the Transport Department’s own negligence and irresponsibility,” he said.

Yousuf said that in the absence of fitness certificates many drivers have stopped driving vehicles due to fear of accidents and traffic police. “We are neither able to pay fees nor are the ARTOs able to give us fitness certificates,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Transport Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan told ETV Bharat that Secretary Transport Avny Lavasa has written to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for reviving access to the old Parivahan system till the ATSs are constructed and operational in these districts.

“None could construct the ATS over here, this is to be done by the private authorities. One PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode in Pulwama being done by RTC (Road Transport Corporation) has also not been taken up properly. They (ATSs) are non-functional in Kashmir. In Samba, we have an Inspection and Certification Centre (ICC) funded by MoRTH. One private ATS is functional at Jammu in Sehora area and one is under construction,” Mahajan said.