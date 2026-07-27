For Its Own Failure To Build Vehicle Fitness Centers, Jammu Kashmir Govt Penalises Transporters
Transporters said that they are bearing the brunt for no fault of their in absence of Automated Testing Stations.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Srinagar: Transporters in Jammu and Kashmir are paying penalties and facing denial of insurance claims due to delays in renewing their fitness certificates following the Transport Department's failure to roll out Automated Testing Stations (ATS), a fitness checking system launched in 2021 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).
The government's failure to construct and operationalize ATSs in the districts of Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam and Ganderbal led to MoRTH denying Assistant Regional Transport Officers access to the Parivahan portal starting 1 July, preventing them from conducting fitness tests and issuing certificates. The Transport department was required to construct and operationalise ATSs in these districts by July 1, but it has operationalised only two centres in Jammu and Samba.
On June 30 this year, MoRTH's Under Secretary, Yatender Kumar, communicated this denial of access to its Additional Secretary Transport. He said that access will resume to the old Parivahan system upon a special request (with justification) from the Secretary (Transport) of Jammu and Kashmir.
Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf, General Secretary of Transport Welfare Association, told ETV Bharat that thousands of commercial vehicles including sumos, buses, autos and trucks, needing fitness certificates from the transport department are penalised Rs 25 every day and Rs 50 for route permit.“We are bearing the consequences due to the Transport Department’s own negligence and irresponsibility,” he said.
Yousuf said that in the absence of fitness certificates many drivers have stopped driving vehicles due to fear of accidents and traffic police. “We are neither able to pay fees nor are the ARTOs able to give us fitness certificates,” he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Transport Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan told ETV Bharat that Secretary Transport Avny Lavasa has written to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for reviving access to the old Parivahan system till the ATSs are constructed and operational in these districts.
“None could construct the ATS over here, this is to be done by the private authorities. One PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode in Pulwama being done by RTC (Road Transport Corporation) has also not been taken up properly. They (ATSs) are non-functional in Kashmir. In Samba, we have an Inspection and Certification Centre (ICC) funded by MoRTH. One private ATS is functional at Jammu in Sehora area and one is under construction,” Mahajan said.
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in November last year had laid the foundation stone for ATS at Pampore in Pulwama district but it is yet to be completed.
Vijay Singh Chib, president of the Transporter Welfare Association, said the two functional ATSs in Jammu (privately operated) and Samba (government-run centre) have limited capacity, causing a huge rush of vehicles. He said that the private ATS centre in Jammu is also charging Rs 1000 more as service charges for every vehicle, which increases the burden on owners and drivers.
“Each vehicle takes 20-25 minutes for a fitness test. So, how can one or two centers manage a huge rush. It takes days for vehicles to get fitness at these centres. We had urged the government to build its own centers so that we are not charged more,” he said.
However, a Motor Vehicle Inspector at the Samba ATS said that automated fitness tests take 10 minutes for light and 15 minutes for large vehicles. “The automation is more efficient and removes all errors. Owners must book slots online,” he said.
Chib warned that the transporters will hit streets, protest and hold dharnas if the issue is not resolved within days. He said that they called on Minister for Transport Satish Sharma twice so far but there is no redressal. Sharma did not respond to calls or text messages from this reporter.
Juniad Nazir, a Road safety Activist in Kashmir, said that without a fitness certificate a commercial vehicle owner cannot claim insurance in case of a road accident. “As per the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, every commercial vehicle must renew its fitness yearly or half-yearly. In the absence of a fitness certificate, an owner or a driver of a commercial vehicle cannot claim insurance. He is also penalised and has to face other legal consequences because of the absence of the fitness certificate,” he said.
The Commissioner said that the department has given preliminary registration certificates to many (ATS companies) in Kashmir and in Jammu, but since it is a matter of private investment and construction, “we will have to wait once they construct and start.”
However, transporters in Jammu and Kashmir alleged that the transport department in the UT neither completed the ATSs nor addressed the denial of access to Parivahan portal on time. But Mahajan said the Secretary Transport has taken up the matter with MoRTH, and “hopefully it will be resolved in 2-3 days.”
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