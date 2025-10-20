For Greener Diwali, Experts Call For Awareness, Not Just Regulation
Environmentalists have expressed concern over the growing circulation of counterfeit green crackers in the market.
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: As the country is celebrating Diwali, Karnataka has taken a significant step by allowing only green crackers in a bid to curb pollution and promote an eco-friendly festival. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has directed district administrations and police to permit the sale and use of only certified green crackers that contain less harmful chemicals compared to conventional ones.
On the other hand, environmentalists have expressed concern over the growing circulation of counterfeit green crackers in the market. “Many traditional fireworks are being sold with fake ‘green’ labels, misleading consumers and undermining the purpose of the government’s directive,” they said, urging the authorities to take strict action in case of violations.
Green crackers are designed to reduce emissions by up to 30 per cent compared to traditional ones. “These crackers don’t use barium nitrate, a chemical known to cause high levels of air pollution. They also come with a QR code and certification mark for authenticity.”
Environmental expert Dr Arun Kumar said the idea of an eco-friendly Diwali through green crackers was only a partial solution. “True change will come when the public voluntarily limits or avoids fireworks altogether. Legal measures can help, but awareness and cooperation from citizens are essential,” he said.
Each year, pollution levels spike sharply during the Diwali season, with the Supreme Court repeatedly expressing concern over the worsening air quality caused by firecracker use. Apart from harming the environment, smoke and noise pollution also affect elderly citizens, children, people with respiratory ailments, and even animals.
Counterfeit crackers raise concerns.
Vendors and local authorities face new challenges in identifying genuine green crackers amid rising demand. Dr C. M. L. Dilip, a fireworks vendor and advocate for safe celebrations, explained that consumers must check for the “NC” symbol and scan the QR code printed on each packet to ensure authenticity.
“Many people are tempted to buy cheaper crackers or banned Chinese products, which can be dangerous,” he said. “Parents must ensure their children use only certified crackers and avoid risky items. It’s better to buy from reliable, branded outlets, even if the cost is slightly higher.”
Dr Dilip added that since the introduction of green crackers, the industry has gradually reduced its pollution footprint, bringing it down from 100 per cent to around 30 per cent as per Supreme Court guidelines.
Experts urge responsible celebration.
While lighting fireworks brings joy to many, experts insist that a truly eco-friendly Diwali requires a gradual reduction and eventual avoidance of crackers altogether. The emphasis, they say, should shift toward celebrating the “festival of lights” through lamps, diyas, and community togetherness rather than loud, polluting displays.
“The essence of Diwali is to remove the darkness of ignorance and light the lamp of awareness in every mind,” said Dr Kumar. “Avoiding fireworks not only protects the air we breathe but also adds real meaning to the celebration.”
Officials and social organisations have been encouraged to continue awareness campaigns beyond the festive season, ensuring that environmental consciousness becomes a year-round habit, not just a Diwali ritual.
