For Greener Diwali, Experts Call For Awareness, Not Just Regulation

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: As the country is celebrating Diwali, Karnataka has taken a significant step by allowing only green crackers in a bid to curb pollution and promote an eco-friendly festival. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has directed district administrations and police to permit the sale and use of only certified green crackers that contain less harmful chemicals compared to conventional ones.

On the other hand, environmentalists have expressed concern over the growing circulation of counterfeit green crackers in the market. “Many traditional fireworks are being sold with fake ‘green’ labels, misleading consumers and undermining the purpose of the government’s directive,” they said, urging the authorities to take strict action in case of violations.

Green crackers are designed to reduce emissions by up to 30 per cent compared to traditional ones. “These crackers don’t use barium nitrate, a chemical known to cause high levels of air pollution. They also come with a QR code and certification mark for authenticity.”

People purchase firecrackers from a shop in Bengaluru ahead of Diwali festival (ETV Bharat)

Environmental expert Dr Arun Kumar said the idea of an eco-friendly Diwali through green crackers was only a partial solution. “True change will come when the public voluntarily limits or avoids fireworks altogether. Legal measures can help, but awareness and cooperation from citizens are essential,” he said.

Each year, pollution levels spike sharply during the Diwali season, with the Supreme Court repeatedly expressing concern over the worsening air quality caused by firecracker use. Apart from harming the environment, smoke and noise pollution also affect elderly citizens, children, people with respiratory ailments, and even animals.