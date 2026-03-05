ETV Bharat / state

For Centuries, This Telangana Village Celebrates Holi With Colours And Fist Fight

Hyderabad: Following the centuries-old tradition, Hunsa village of Salura mandal in Telangana's Nizamabad district ended their Holi celebrations with fist fights. This village not only celebrates the festival with colours but also fist fights.

Likewise every year, the fist fight was held in a grand manner in the evening. During which, villagers divided themselves into two groups and punched each other in the face for a few minutes.

This unique tradition is mandatory during Holi, continuing for hundreds of years, and believed to bring in prosperity. The village elders say if they do not take part in the fist fight, crops will not grow and bad luck will befall the village. People from not only across the state but from places in Maharashtra, came to watch this tradition.

As part of the Holi celebrations on Wednesday evening, villagers worshipped the deities followed by wrestling matches. After this, fist fights were held at the Hanuman temple.