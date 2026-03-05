For Centuries, This Telangana Village Celebrates Holi With Colours And Fist Fight
Every year, on the evening of Holi, people of Hunsa village gather at the Hanuman Temple to take part in fist fight.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Following the centuries-old tradition, Hunsa village of Salura mandal in Telangana's Nizamabad district ended their Holi celebrations with fist fights. This village not only celebrates the festival with colours but also fist fights.
Likewise every year, the fist fight was held in a grand manner in the evening. During which, villagers divided themselves into two groups and punched each other in the face for a few minutes.
This unique tradition is mandatory during Holi, continuing for hundreds of years, and believed to bring in prosperity. The village elders say if they do not take part in the fist fight, crops will not grow and bad luck will befall the village. People from not only across the state but from places in Maharashtra, came to watch this tradition.
As part of the Holi celebrations on Wednesday evening, villagers worshipped the deities followed by wrestling matches. After this, fist fights were held at the Hanuman temple.
During the fight, all villagers divided themselves into two groups and stood on either side of a large rope tied across the ground. The participants on both sides, exchanged punches for around 10 minutes. For any injury during the fight, no medicine is taken, instead the soil from the ground is applied for healing.
After the fight, members exchange Holi greetings with each other. Even though the police told them that it is not right to fight in this manner, villagers said they believe that if the fights are not held, the village will face ill-luck.
"This tradition has existed for hundreds of years and no villager has ever raised any objection. We hold this fight as part of the Holi festival. If the fist fight is not held then it is considered bad luck for the village. We believe have that the crops will not grow. So we hold these fights every year. Even if someone gets hurt, we do not go to the hospital and the wound heals naturally by applying soil," Hanumanthu, a village elder said.
