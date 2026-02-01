ETV Bharat / state

For 68-Year-Old Hyderabad Marathoner, Age Is Just A Number

Hyderabad: “Age should never define your limits,” says Thota Parthasarathy, who at 68 runs with the speed and discipline of an athlete decades younger.

A former employee of the Telangana's Electricity department, Parthasarathy, has turned retirement into a powerful second innings, proving that passion and perseverance matter more than age. After retiring in 2017, Parthasarathy chose not rest, but to run. “After retirement, I felt I finally had time for myself. I decided to dedicate it fully to fitness,” he says. Since then, he has participated in 15 full marathons, nearly 50 half-marathons, more than 70 ten-kilometre races, and several five-kilometre events, winning over 150 medals.

Sharing the secret of his fitness, he says, “I have never consumed alcohol or tobacco in my life. I eat fibre-rich food, fruits, and exercise for at least two hours everyday. Consistency is everything.”

Originally from Chinnapuram village in Machilipatnam, Krishna district, Parthasarathy cleared the Group-2 examinations in 1985 and joined the Electricity department. “My job taught me discipline, and discipline helped me in running,” he recalls. After retirement, he settled in Hyderabad and focused completely on his passion.

His first race experience was a lesson in patience. “In 2014, I lost my first medal by just one second in a 10-kilometre race on Necklace Road. That moment hurt, but it motivated me,” he says. With dedicated training, he returned stronger and in 2018, clocked 47.23 minutes, securing second place in the same category.