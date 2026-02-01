For 68-Year-Old Hyderabad Marathoner, Age Is Just A Number
Thota Parthasarathy, after retiring from Electricity department, took to running and has not stopped since.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: “Age should never define your limits,” says Thota Parthasarathy, who at 68 runs with the speed and discipline of an athlete decades younger.
A former employee of the Telangana's Electricity department, Parthasarathy, has turned retirement into a powerful second innings, proving that passion and perseverance matter more than age. After retiring in 2017, Parthasarathy chose not rest, but to run. “After retirement, I felt I finally had time for myself. I decided to dedicate it fully to fitness,” he says. Since then, he has participated in 15 full marathons, nearly 50 half-marathons, more than 70 ten-kilometre races, and several five-kilometre events, winning over 150 medals.
Sharing the secret of his fitness, he says, “I have never consumed alcohol or tobacco in my life. I eat fibre-rich food, fruits, and exercise for at least two hours everyday. Consistency is everything.”
Originally from Chinnapuram village in Machilipatnam, Krishna district, Parthasarathy cleared the Group-2 examinations in 1985 and joined the Electricity department. “My job taught me discipline, and discipline helped me in running,” he recalls. After retirement, he settled in Hyderabad and focused completely on his passion.
His first race experience was a lesson in patience. “In 2014, I lost my first medal by just one second in a 10-kilometre race on Necklace Road. That moment hurt, but it motivated me,” he says. With dedicated training, he returned stronger and in 2018, clocked 47.23 minutes, securing second place in the same category.
Parthasarathy created history by securing first place in three consecutive full marathons. “Completing 42 kilometres itself is a victory, but winning thrice in a row gave me immense confidence,” he says. He finished the Gachibowli Marathon in 4.40 hours in 2017, 4.20 hours in 2018, and 4.17 hours in 2019. In 2022, he won first place in the 65+ half-marathon category, finishing in 2.08 hours. At the NMDC Marathon, he secured third place in 2023, followed by first place in 2024 and 2025.
Even an injury could not stop him. “In June 2023, I suffered a serious dog bite on my leg. Doctors advised rest, but my mind was already on the next race,” he says. After two months of recovery, he returned to training and secured third place in the August marathon.
A major milestone came with his Boston Marathon qualification. “Completing the Chennai Marathon in 3.58 hours in January 2025 was special. Qualifying again through the Delhi Marathon in 3.51 hours gave me confidence to finally go ahead,” he says, adding that he will participate this April.
Parthasarathy has also conquered ultra-marathons. “Running 50 kilometres in Lonavala and finishing first was tough, but Ladakh tested my mental strength,” he says. Completing the Ladakh Marathon in 5.41 hours qualified him for the Khardung La Challenge Marathon, a 72-kilometre race regarded as one of India’s toughest.
“At this age, my message is simple,” he says with a smile. “Keep moving. As long as you move, you live.”
Also Read
At 60 and 67, This Lucknow Couple Is Running The World And Completing Marathons Together