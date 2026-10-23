ETV Bharat / state

Footwear Factory Employee With Salary Of Rs 7,000 Gets GST Notice Of Rs 2.3 Cr In Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur

Abdul Jabar and Thilsath ( ETV Bharat )

Tirupattur: A footwear factory employee from Bethlehem area in the Ambur Municipality of Tirupattur district in Tamil Nadu, who earns a meagre Rs 7,000 a month, has received a notice demanding payment of Rs 2.3 crore in GST. To make matters worse, the individual's bank account has been frozen, leaving her and her family in dire straits.

Abdul Jabar, a resident of the Bethlehem area in the Ambur Municipality of Tirupattur district, works as an employee at a local tea stall. His wife, Thilsath, works in a footwear factory. The family was left stunned upon receiving a notice from the Commercial Taxes Department office in Ambattur, Chennai, alleging that Thilsath runs a private firm in Ambattur and owes Rs 2,38,72,328 in GST.

Following this, Thilsath visited the bank branch in Ambur where she holds an account to inquire about its status. It was then revealed that her bank account had been frozen. Jabar stated, "I work at a tea stall, and my wife is employed at a footwear manufacturing unit. When my wife went to the bank to withdraw her monthly salary of Rs 7,000, she discovered that her bank account had been frozen. Furthermore, she was unable to withdraw the Rs 1,000 she had received under the 'Women’s Rights Assistance' (Magalir Urimai Thogai) scheme."