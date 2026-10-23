Footwear Factory Employee With Salary Of Rs 7,000 Gets GST Notice Of Rs 2.3 Cr In Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur
The husband of the employee said his wife's bank account has been frozen. He said he approached the police and SP but in vain.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
Tirupattur: A footwear factory employee from Bethlehem area in the Ambur Municipality of Tirupattur district in Tamil Nadu, who earns a meagre Rs 7,000 a month, has received a notice demanding payment of Rs 2.3 crore in GST. To make matters worse, the individual's bank account has been frozen, leaving her and her family in dire straits.
Abdul Jabar, a resident of the Bethlehem area in the Ambur Municipality of Tirupattur district, works as an employee at a local tea stall. His wife, Thilsath, works in a footwear factory. The family was left stunned upon receiving a notice from the Commercial Taxes Department office in Ambattur, Chennai, alleging that Thilsath runs a private firm in Ambattur and owes Rs 2,38,72,328 in GST.
Following this, Thilsath visited the bank branch in Ambur where she holds an account to inquire about its status. It was then revealed that her bank account had been frozen.
Jabar stated, "I work at a tea stall, and my wife is employed at a footwear manufacturing unit. When my wife went to the bank to withdraw her monthly salary of Rs 7,000, she discovered that her bank account had been frozen. Furthermore, she was unable to withdraw the Rs 1,000 she had received under the 'Women’s Rights Assistance' (Magalir Urimai Thogai) scheme."
He said, "When we inquired with the bank officials, they informed us that the account had been frozen due to an outstanding GST liability of Rs 2.30 crore. We have never even seen such a large sum of money. We tried to file a complaint at the Ambur Town Police Station, but they refused to accept it."
Jabar further said, "We also approached the office of the Superintendent of Police for Tirupattur district, but were asked to go to Chennai instead. We do not even have the means to travel to Chennai at a time when we are struggling to even afford our daily meals. We are under immense mental distress. We urge the authorities to find a resolution to the issue," he pleaded. No comment from any official has been received in the matter yet.
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