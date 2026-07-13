Bengaluru Clears Nearly 500 KM Of Footpath Encroachments; GBA Targets 1,500 KM
The highest clearance was recorded in Bengaluru West with 122.62 km, followed by North (115.35 km), South (94.01 km), East (88.42 km), Central (70.15 km).
Published : July 13, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has cleared encroachments from more than 490 kilometres of footpaths across Bengaluru in the first 10 days of its citywide enforcement drive, officials said. The campaign, launched on July 1, aims to restore pedestrian access and improve road safety, while also triggering concerns over the livelihoods of roadside vendors affected by the operation.
According to official figures, 490.55 km of encroachments were removed between July 1 and July 10 across Bengaluru's five municipal corporation zones. The highest clearance was recorded in Bengaluru West with 122.62 km, followed by Bengaluru North with 115.35 km, Bengaluru South with 94.01 km, Bengaluru East with 88.42 km, and Bengaluru Central with 70.15 km.
The drive is being carried out under the direction of Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who has set an ambitious target of clearing 1,500 km of footpaths across the city.
GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said the operation would continue until the target is achieved. "The footpath clearance drive will be intensified in the coming weeks in line with the minister's instructions," he said.
Addressing concerns raised by displaced vendors, Rao said the authority was working on alternative arrangements to safeguard their livelihoods. "Street vendors affected by the clearance operation will be provided alternative locations away from major roads and traffic corridors," he said.
The campaign has drawn mixed reactions from citizens. While pedestrians have largely welcomed the move to reclaim public walkways from encroachments, vendor groups have expressed concerns over loss of business and income.
Several residents have urged authorities to ensure that the relocation process is implemented quickly so that pedestrian rights and vendor livelihoods are protected simultaneously.
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