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Bengaluru Clears Nearly 500 KM Of Footpath Encroachments; GBA Targets 1,500 KM

The highest clearance was recorded in Bengaluru West with 122.62 km, followed by North (115.35 km), South (94.01 km), East (88.42 km), Central (70.15 km).

Bengaluru Clears Nearly 500 KM Of Footpath Encroachments; GBA Targets 1,500 KM
People watching the demolition to clear encroachment from footpaths in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has cleared encroachments from more than 490 kilometres of footpaths across Bengaluru in the first 10 days of its citywide enforcement drive, officials said. The campaign, launched on July 1, aims to restore pedestrian access and improve road safety, while also triggering concerns over the livelihoods of roadside vendors affected by the operation.

According to official figures, 490.55 km of encroachments were removed between July 1 and July 10 across Bengaluru's five municipal corporation zones. The highest clearance was recorded in Bengaluru West with 122.62 km, followed by Bengaluru North with 115.35 km, Bengaluru South with 94.01 km, Bengaluru East with 88.42 km, and Bengaluru Central with 70.15 km.

GBA CLEARS 500KM OF FOOTPATHS IN 10 DAYS OF ENFORCEMENT DRIVE DIRECTED BY MINISTER KRISHNA BYRE VENDORS TO GET ALTERNATIVE LOCATION
GBA officials clearing encroachments of footpath across Bengaluru. (ETV Bharat)

The drive is being carried out under the direction of Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who has set an ambitious target of clearing 1,500 km of footpaths across the city.

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said the operation would continue until the target is achieved. "The footpath clearance drive will be intensified in the coming weeks in line with the minister's instructions," he said.

Addressing concerns raised by displaced vendors, Rao said the authority was working on alternative arrangements to safeguard their livelihoods. "Street vendors affected by the clearance operation will be provided alternative locations away from major roads and traffic corridors," he said.

GBA CLEARS 500KM OF FOOTPATHS IN 10 DAYS OF ENFORCEMENT DRIVE DIRECTED BY MINISTER KRISHNA BYRE VENDORS TO GET ALTERNATIVE LOCATION
Earth mover being used for clearing encroachement from footpaths in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

The campaign has drawn mixed reactions from citizens. While pedestrians have largely welcomed the move to reclaim public walkways from encroachments, vendor groups have expressed concerns over loss of business and income.

Several residents have urged authorities to ensure that the relocation process is implemented quickly so that pedestrian rights and vendor livelihoods are protected simultaneously.

Also read

  1. Bengaluru Launches Drive To Remove Abandoned Vehicles From Roads, Footpaths
  2. Bengaluru Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 30.43 crore, 8 Arrested

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GBA CLEARS 500KM OF FOOTPATHS
IN 10 DAYS OF ENFORCEMENT DRIVE
DIRECTED BY MINISTER KRISHNA BYRE
VENDORS TO GET ALTERNATIVE LOCATION
BENGALURU CLEARS ENCROACHMENTS

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