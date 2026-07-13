ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Clears Nearly 500 KM Of Footpath Encroachments; GBA Targets 1,500 KM

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has cleared encroachments from more than 490 kilometres of footpaths across Bengaluru in the first 10 days of its citywide enforcement drive, officials said. The campaign, launched on July 1, aims to restore pedestrian access and improve road safety, while also triggering concerns over the livelihoods of roadside vendors affected by the operation.

According to official figures, 490.55 km of encroachments were removed between July 1 and July 10 across Bengaluru's five municipal corporation zones. The highest clearance was recorded in Bengaluru West with 122.62 km, followed by Bengaluru North with 115.35 km, Bengaluru South with 94.01 km, Bengaluru East with 88.42 km, and Bengaluru Central with 70.15 km.

GBA officials clearing encroachments of footpath across Bengaluru. (ETV Bharat)

The drive is being carried out under the direction of Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who has set an ambitious target of clearing 1,500 km of footpaths across the city.