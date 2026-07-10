Food Safety Law Has Stringent Provisions, But Enforcement A Challenge: Minister Zirwal
Zirwal said the retail outlets of those companies involved in ghee adulteration would be shut immediately and their licences would be cancelled.
By PTI
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Mumbai: The existing law already has stringent provisions against food adulteration, but enforcement often faces delays due to implementation and laboratory-related constraints, said Maharashtra FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal on Friday. He was responding in the legislative assembly to a demand for life imprisonment or the death penalty for food adulterators.
To a question by BJP MLA Prakash Solanke over the measures taken against a ghee manufacturing unit in Jalna allegedly involved in adulteration, Zirwal said the government will ensure action in such cases.
“Of the eight samples (collected from the Jalna factory), six were found to be substandard. Accordingly, action has been initiated against the company under the food safety law,” the minister said.
To the demand for life imprisonment or the death penalty for food adulterators, Zirwal said the existing law is already stringent, but enforcement often faces delays due to implementation and laboratory-related constraints.
“The law already provides for punishment ranging from a fine of Rs 1 lakh to life imprisonment, even the death penalty, depending on the severity of the offence. Appropriate provisions will be invoked in this case,” he said.
Zirwal said the retail outlets of those companies involved in ghee adulteration would be shut immediately and their licences would be cancelled. Arrests would be made if warranted after the investigation and laboratory confirmation.
Replying during Question Hour, Zirwal said criminal cases had already been registered wherever violations were detected during FDA inspections.
“Once the investigation establishes the offence, appropriate legal action will be taken. If arrest is required under the law, arrests will also be made,” Zirwal said.
Members questioned why no arrests had been made despite the alleged adulteration and sought immediate action against the Jalna manufacturer. They also demanded permanent cancellation of the factory’s licence, closure of its retail outlet and stricter punishment for habitual offenders involved in food adulteration.
Intervening in the discussion, Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed the government to obtain complete information on the case and explain to the House why no arrests had been made if an offence was made out prima facie.
Congress MLA Vikas Thakare raised concerns over “food hygiene in the Vidhan Bhavan premises”, claiming that a fly was found in a lunch plate served at the Congress legislature party office. “All 288 MLAs have their meals within the Vidhan Bhavan premises. The food served here must be safe and hygienic,” Thakare said.
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