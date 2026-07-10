ETV Bharat / state

Food Safety Law Has Stringent Provisions, But Enforcement A Challenge: Minister Zirwal

Mumbai: The existing law already has stringent provisions against food adulteration, but enforcement often faces delays due to implementation and laboratory-related constraints, said Maharashtra FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal on Friday. He was responding in the legislative assembly to a demand for life imprisonment or the death penalty for food adulterators.

To a question by BJP MLA Prakash Solanke over the measures taken against a ghee manufacturing unit in Jalna allegedly involved in adulteration, Zirwal said the government will ensure action in such cases.

“Of the eight samples (collected from the Jalna factory), six were found to be substandard. Accordingly, action has been initiated against the company under the food safety law,” the minister said.

To the demand for life imprisonment or the death penalty for food adulterators, Zirwal said the existing law is already stringent, but enforcement often faces delays due to implementation and laboratory-related constraints.

“The law already provides for punishment ranging from a fine of Rs 1 lakh to life imprisonment, even the death penalty, depending on the severity of the offence. Appropriate provisions will be invoked in this case,” he said.

Zirwal said the retail outlets of those companies involved in ghee adulteration would be shut immediately and their licences would be cancelled. Arrests would be made if warranted after the investigation and laboratory confirmation.