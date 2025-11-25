ETV Bharat / state

Food Safety Inspections Find Deficiencies In 60 Establishments In Sabarimala

Pathanamthitta: The Food Safety Department on Tuesday said that in the one week since commencement of the 'mandala-makaravilakku' pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, 350 establishments near the hill-top shrine were inspected and deficiencies were found in 60 of them. The department, in a statement said that rectification notices were issued to the 60 establishments where deficiencies with regard to food safety and security were found during the inspections.

It said that food safety squads were formed at places near the shrine, like Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal, and at the intermediate stations, like Erumeli, to carry out inspections. These squads are working 24 hours a day to ensure food safety and security for the pilgrims, the statement said.

It said that state Health Minister Veena George has requested everyone to follow the guidelines of the Food Safety Department. In addition to the squads, labs have been set up at Sannidhanam and Pampa to check the safety and quality of the 'appam' and 'aravana' given to pilgrims as 'prasadam' and the raw materials used for preparing them, the statement said.