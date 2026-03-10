ETV Bharat / state

Food Safety Dept Destroys 1.5 Lakh Kg Expired Amul Items in Jaipur

Jaipur: In a major crackdown, the Food Safety Department in Jaipur has destroyed nearly 1.5 lakh kg of expired Amul products in Jaipur after discovering that the goods were allegedly being prepared for sale by erasing the expiry dates and printing new ones. The action followed a complaint received on the state government’s 181 helpline.

Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Gayatri Rathore said the Food Safety Department has been carrying out strict action to ensure that citizens receive safe and quality food products. Recently, a complaint was lodged on the helpline alleging that expired Amul-branded food items were being prepared for sale by a firm operating in the Kho Nagorian area of Jaipur.

Acting on the complaint, a team from the office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Jaipur-II, conducted an inspection at the site. During the raid, officials found a large warehouse containing a huge stock of food cartons. The products included several non-dairy food items under the Amul brand such as noodles, ketchup, mayonnaise and energy drinks. These items were manufactured by Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union in Gujarat and supplied by Advansis India Private Limited.

Officials said nearly 12,000 cartons of expired products were recovered. Among them, around 3,000 cartons had packets from which the expiry dates had already been erased. Investigators also found thinner, acetone, chemicals and other materials used to remove printed dates.

According to authorities, the operator of the firm M/s Athlete Distributor, Gagan Ahuja, was allegedly planning to print new expiry dates on the products and repack them into about 4,500 new Amul cartons before selling them at high profit.

Additional Commissioner Bhagwat Singh said the inspection team was shocked to see such a large quantity of expired food items. During questioning, Ahuja reportedly admitted that he had learned the method of altering expiry dates to sell outdated products from videos on YouTube.