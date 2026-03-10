Food Safety Dept Destroys 1.5 Lakh Kg Expired Amul Items in Jaipur
A complaint was lodged on the helpline alleging that expired Amul-branded food items were being prepared for sale by a firm operating in Jaipur.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 4:40 AM IST
Jaipur: In a major crackdown, the Food Safety Department in Jaipur has destroyed nearly 1.5 lakh kg of expired Amul products in Jaipur after discovering that the goods were allegedly being prepared for sale by erasing the expiry dates and printing new ones. The action followed a complaint received on the state government’s 181 helpline.
Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Gayatri Rathore said the Food Safety Department has been carrying out strict action to ensure that citizens receive safe and quality food products. Recently, a complaint was lodged on the helpline alleging that expired Amul-branded food items were being prepared for sale by a firm operating in the Kho Nagorian area of Jaipur.
Acting on the complaint, a team from the office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Jaipur-II, conducted an inspection at the site. During the raid, officials found a large warehouse containing a huge stock of food cartons. The products included several non-dairy food items under the Amul brand such as noodles, ketchup, mayonnaise and energy drinks. These items were manufactured by Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union in Gujarat and supplied by Advansis India Private Limited.
Officials said nearly 12,000 cartons of expired products were recovered. Among them, around 3,000 cartons had packets from which the expiry dates had already been erased. Investigators also found thinner, acetone, chemicals and other materials used to remove printed dates.
According to authorities, the operator of the firm M/s Athlete Distributor, Gagan Ahuja, was allegedly planning to print new expiry dates on the products and repack them into about 4,500 new Amul cartons before selling them at high profit.
Additional Commissioner Bhagwat Singh said the inspection team was shocked to see such a large quantity of expired food items. During questioning, Ahuja reportedly admitted that he had learned the method of altering expiry dates to sell outdated products from videos on YouTube.
Suspecting that the expired products could have been sold to consumers, the team collected samples and sealed the warehouse along with the machines and other materials found on the premises. The firm has also been barred from carrying out food-related business until further orders.
Officials said the expired products were destroyed as they were harmful to health. The four-day operation involved transporting the goods in 27 trucks to a dumping yard, where they were disposed of at the firm’s own expense.
Notices have been issued to representatives of the manufacturing and supply firms such as Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union, and Advansis India Private Limited, for further action under the Food Safety and Standards Act. Company representatives who visited the site confirmed that the expiry dates on the Amul products had been erased.
Officials said Ahuja used to purchase near-expiry products from the company at heavily discounted rates.
Authorities added that a case will be filed in court against the firm M/s Athlete Distributor under various sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 for storing expired products, altering expiry dates to sell them, operating without a food licence and violating the directions of food safety officers. Further action is also being considered against the manufacturer and supplier for providing food items to a firm operating without a valid licence.
