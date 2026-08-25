Food Safety Department Destroys 10 Quintals Of 'Adulterated' Chhena Rasgullas In Ghaziabad
Food Safety Department has destroyed chhena rasgullas in Ghaziabad which were allegedly prepared in unhygienic conditions.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Food Safety Department on Tuesday has carried out raids across various areas of Ghaziabad district to check the sale of adulterated food products ahead of Raksha Bandhan. As part of the drive, the department destroyed a large quantity of chhena rasgullas that were being prepared in unhygienic conditions.
During the operation, approximately 10 quintals of sweets were found to have been made in "filthy" conditions, posing health risks. According to officials, a large stock was destroyed while some samples were sent to the laboratory for testing.
Assistant Food Commissioner Suresh Mishra said the department had received a complaint that food items were being manufactured in unhygienic conditions in the Bhimnagar area under the Crossing Republik police station limits.
Acting on the complaint, the Food Department team raided the site and destroyed the chhena rasgullas. Officials said that the containers used for storing and preparing the sweets were infested with insects.
Officials took immediate action for the alleged disregard for hygiene standards in the manufacturing, storage, and handling of the sweets, following which the stock was destroyed.
According to officials, the preliminary inspection revealed that "various chemicals were used to make the chhena rasgullas." The Food Safety Department has collected samples of the relevant ingredients and food products from the site and sent them to the laboratory for analysis," officials said.
Assistant Food Commissioner Mishra said that the presence of "any bleaching agents or harmful chemicals can be confirmed only after receiving the laboratory test report."
"Legal action will be taken against the concerned vendors and establishments based on the findings of the report. If the investigation confirms violations of safety standards or adulteration, proceedings to suspend the licenses of the concerned establishments will be initiated," added Mishra.
According to the Food Safety Department, the demand for sweets, milk, and milk products surges during the festive season, during which adulteration for profiteering becomes common.
Officials said that the checking will continue in order to ensure that public health is not compromised in any way and strict action will be taken against those found violating the food safety regulations. "The department is conducting inspections across various markets, sweet manufacturing units, and food establishments," officials added.
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