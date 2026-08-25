ETV Bharat / state

Food Safety Department Destroys 10 Quintals Of 'Adulterated' Chhena Rasgullas In Ghaziabad

New Delhi: The Food Safety Department on Tuesday has carried out raids across various areas of Ghaziabad district to check the sale of adulterated food products ahead of Raksha Bandhan. As part of the drive, the department destroyed a large quantity of chhena rasgullas that were being prepared in unhygienic conditions.

During the operation, approximately 10 quintals of sweets were found to have been made in "filthy" conditions, posing health risks. According to officials, a large stock was destroyed while some samples were sent to the laboratory for testing.

Assistant Food Commissioner Suresh Mishra said the department had received a complaint that food items were being manufactured in unhygienic conditions in the Bhimnagar area under the Crossing Republik police station limits.

Acting on the complaint, the Food Department team raided the site and destroyed the chhena rasgullas. Officials said that the containers used for storing and preparing the sweets were infested with insects.

Officials took immediate action for the alleged disregard for hygiene standards in the manufacturing, storage, and handling of the sweets, following which the stock was destroyed.