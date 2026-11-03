ETV Bharat / state

Food Safety Alarm After Dead Lizard Found in Pickle Jar Purchased at Amritsar Market

The lizard in the pickle jar. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: An incident of extreme food negligence has come to light in Amritsar, where a consumer apparently found a dead lizard in a bottle of ready-made pickle, just ahead of the festive season. According to Charan Singh, a resident of Khalchian village, he was shocked when one kilogram of loose pickle was bought on October 28 from a shop near the Ram Bagh Sabzi Mandi.

"After reaching my house, on opening the pickle, a dead lizard was found inside the bottle," Singh said. He also pointed out that there are no hygiene standards for selling pickles from open bottles.

The matter is being pursued by Singh with the help of the Tarksheel Society (Rationalist Society)

In response to the complaints, DHO and Designated Officer for Food Safety, Dr Manjit Singh Ratol assured prompt action. “If the complainant gives us correct information about the shop, then we will go there for the inspection of the samples. In case if we find any of them to be unhealthy or substandard, strict legal action, including heavy fines, will be taken against them,” Dr Ratol informed.