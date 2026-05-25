ETV Bharat / state

Plate Idli May Cost Rs 90, Masala Dosa Rs 150 As Karnataka Hotels Warn Of Sharp Price Rise

The Karnataka Hotels Association said the price of a plate of idli, currently around Rs 50, could increase to nearly Rs 80-90 ( Representation image (Getty Images) )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Hotels Association has warned that food prices in hotels and restaurants across the state may rise sharply following the state government’s decision to implement revised minimum wages.

KSHA president G K Shetty said the average increase in minimum wages is nearly 60 percent compared to existing wage levels and could severely affect the hotel industry, especially small and family-run establishments.

According to the association, the price of a plate of idlis, currently around Rs 50, could increase to nearly Rs 80-90, while Masala Dosa prices may rise from Rs 80-90 to around Rs 150.

Vegetarian meals that presently cost Rs 150-200 may go up to Rs 250-300.

Biryani dishes in Bengaluru, currently priced between Rs 300 and Rs 350, could touch nearly Rs 500.

The revised wage structure ranges from around Rs 19,300 for an unskilled worker in Zone 3 taluks to nearly Rs 31,100 for a highly skilled worker in Zone 1 areas.