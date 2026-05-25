Plate Idli May Cost Rs 90, Masala Dosa Rs 150 As Karnataka Hotels Warn Of Sharp Price Rise
Karnataka Hotels Association forecasts that revised minimum wages and rising costs could make eating out costlier
Published : May 25, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Hotels Association has warned that food prices in hotels and restaurants across the state may rise sharply following the state government’s decision to implement revised minimum wages.
KSHA president G K Shetty said the average increase in minimum wages is nearly 60 percent compared to existing wage levels and could severely affect the hotel industry, especially small and family-run establishments.
According to the association, the price of a plate of idlis, currently around Rs 50, could increase to nearly Rs 80-90, while Masala Dosa prices may rise from Rs 80-90 to around Rs 150.
Vegetarian meals that presently cost Rs 150-200 may go up to Rs 250-300.
Biryani dishes in Bengaluru, currently priced between Rs 300 and Rs 350, could touch nearly Rs 500.
The revised wage structure ranges from around Rs 19,300 for an unskilled worker in Zone 3 taluks to nearly Rs 31,100 for a highly skilled worker in Zone 1 areas.
Shetty said the hospitality sector is already under financial pressure due to steep increases in operational costs.
He pointed out that commercial LPG cylinder prices had risen from Rs 1,884 to Rs 3,152 within a few months.
He also cited increases in grocery prices, electricity tariffs and garbage cess charges.
"Hotels are not like other sectors. We provide food, lodging and other facilities to employees. The government should have considered the unique nature of the hospitality industry before imposing such a steep wage hike,” Shetty said.
He added that hotel establishments already provide several welfare facilities to workers, including food, accommodation, uniforms and washing allowances, unlike many other industries.
The association said it had appealed to the Karnataka government to classify the hospitality sector separately while implementing minimum wage revisions, but the request was not accepted.
KSHA has now urged the government to reconsider the implementation of revised minimum wages for the hotel industry, warning that the move could create hardship for both hotel operators and consumers.
The association also expressed concern that rising costs could lead to unemployment, forcing many workers to shift to the unorganised sector, such as petty shops and footpath vending.
Also Read
Is The Law Mandating Minimum Wages Really In The Interest Of The Working Class?
Planning A Domestic Vacation This Summer? Tourism Experts Warn Costs Rising Due To Hike In Fuel, Airfare, LPG, Hotel Fares