ETV Bharat / state

Food Poisoning Claims One Life, Leaves Several Hospitalised After Consuming Panipuri In Durg Village

Durg: A woman died while several others were taken ill after allegedly consuming gupchup or panipuri at Belaudi village in Patan block of Durg. It is learnt that 26 persons had been hospitalised after consuming the snack, and one woman died during the course of treatment on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Saraswati Nishad, who was 45 years of age and was married to Ashok Nishad. The villagers disclosed that she had complained of vomiting and diarrhea which are symptoms of food poisoning. Her condition had subsequently worsened. Her family took her to a local doctor, but there was no improvement in her condition. She was then admitted to the hospital in Gadadih where she died.

The villagers said that many people had fallen ill after eating the panipuri. Around 50 people had suffered from vomiting and diarrhea. Those whose conditions didn't improve were admitted to the hospital, while others are resting at home.

A Health Department team reached the village to set up a relief camp and examine the residents. Medication has been provided to those who needed it. All the sick people had reportedly consumed panipuri from the same shop.