Food Poisoning Claims One Life, Leaves Several Hospitalised After Consuming Panipuri In Durg Village
All the sick people had eaten from the same shop where the seller had allegedly taken water from a borewell to prepare the recipe
Published : May 13, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Durg: A woman died while several others were taken ill after allegedly consuming gupchup or panipuri at Belaudi village in Patan block of Durg. It is learnt that 26 persons had been hospitalised after consuming the snack, and one woman died during the course of treatment on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Saraswati Nishad, who was 45 years of age and was married to Ashok Nishad. The villagers disclosed that she had complained of vomiting and diarrhea which are symptoms of food poisoning. Her condition had subsequently worsened. Her family took her to a local doctor, but there was no improvement in her condition. She was then admitted to the hospital in Gadadih where she died.
The villagers said that many people had fallen ill after eating the panipuri. Around 50 people had suffered from vomiting and diarrhea. Those whose conditions didn't improve were admitted to the hospital, while others are resting at home.
A Health Department team reached the village to set up a relief camp and examine the residents. Medication has been provided to those who needed it. All the sick people had reportedly consumed panipuri from the same shop.
"The man who sold the snack had taken water from a nearby borewell to prepare the recipe. We are continuously helping people through the camp and providing medicines. Samples are also being taken from the affected people," said District Nodal Officer (DNO) CBS Banjare. It is being ascertained whether the water was contaminated or not.
The Health Department officials have suggested measures to be taken while eating panipuri or other snacks in the market. It has stated that there should be no dirt or dirty water around the shop, and the person serving the snack must have clean hands.
They said one should avoid eating if the person serving does not wear gloves. It needs to be ensured that the water used for preparing the recipe is clean and pure.
At the same time, consumers should avoid water that is too sour or contains Ajinomoto that can cause the stomach to be upset. Use of disposable plates or clean utensils must be ensured, and the preparation should be fresh and not stale. Consumers should also avoid food items that contain artificial colours, the health officials added.