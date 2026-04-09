Food Poisoning At Gujarat's Rajpura Religious Event Hospitalises Over 60
Over 60 Rajpura villagers suffered food poisoning after a religious event; swift hospital treatment ensured all affected are now stable and safe.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Mehsana: Around 60 people were affected by food poisoning during a religious event in Rajpura village, Detroj taluka, Ahmedabad district, Gujarat, on Wednesday. After consuming snacks at a family-cum-religious gathering, many suddenly fell ill.
This has caused panic across the area. All the affected individuals were rushed to Bhagyauday Hospital in nearby Kadi town and to other private hospitals for treatment. According to information, a family in Rajpura village had organised a religious function attended by a large number of villagers and relatives. Sev-khamani was served as a snack during the event. Shortly after consuming it, people began complaining of stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.
Within a short span, more than 60 people developed similar symptoms, affecting everyone from children to the elderly. Panic spread across the village as the number of patients rose.
All the affected individuals were immediately shifted to Kadi through 108 ambulances and private vehicles. Patients were admitted to Bhagyauday Hospital and other nearby private hospitals. The sudden influx of patients put medical staff on high alert, and treatment began immediately.
Dr Kevin Nai, RMO on night duty at Bhagyauday Hospital in Kadi, said that around 40 to 50 cases of food poisoning from Rajpura village had been admitted to the hospital. All patients received immediate treatment and were admitted for observation.
Speaking about their condition, he said, "All patients are currently stable and none are in a critical condition. We have learned that the incident occurred after consuming sev-khamani at a religious family function. Most patients reported diarrhoea, vomiting, and severe stomach pain. Timely medical assistance helped prevent any serious complications."
Following the incident, the Detroj health and administrative authorities rushed into action. Teams have visited the village to assess the situation. Food samples and water samples are likely to be collected to determine the exact cause of the food poisoning.
As all patients are now out of danger, both authorities and villagers have expressed relief. With the onset of summer, food items tend to spoil quickly, making it crucial to maintain strict quality checks during large gatherings.
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