ETV Bharat / state

Food Poisoning At Gujarat's Rajpura Religious Event Hospitalises Over 60

Mehsana: Around 60 people were affected by food poisoning during a religious event in Rajpura village, Detroj taluka, Ahmedabad district, Gujarat, on Wednesday. After consuming snacks at a family-cum-religious gathering, many suddenly fell ill.

This has caused panic across the area. All the affected individuals were rushed to Bhagyauday Hospital in nearby Kadi town and to other private hospitals for treatment. According to information, a family in Rajpura village had organised a religious function attended by a large number of villagers and relatives. Sev-khamani was served as a snack during the event. Shortly after consuming it, people began complaining of stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Within a short span, more than 60 people developed similar symptoms, affecting everyone from children to the elderly. Panic spread across the village as the number of patients rose.

All the affected individuals were immediately shifted to Kadi through 108 ambulances and private vehicles. Patients were admitted to Bhagyauday Hospital and other nearby private hospitals. The sudden influx of patients put medical staff on high alert, and treatment began immediately.