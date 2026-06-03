Varanasi Will Now Host The BRICS Summit After The G20
The second meeting of the BRICS Culture Working Group is going to be held in Varanasi on June 4 and 5.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Varanasi: Varanasi, the oldest surviving city in the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, is poised to see another significant international event.
After the success of G-20 meetings, Varanasi is all set to host the second meeting of the BRICS Culture Working Group between June 4 and 5. This meeting, which is scheduled to take place at the Taj Hotel on June 4-5, will include senior diplomats, policy officials, cultural experts, and special delegations from both India and beyond.
A unique exhibition of Varanasi's renowned GI-tagged and ODOP (One District-One Product) products will also be held during the meeting. In this event, six artisans from Varanasi will display their unique works.
These goods are all genuine representations of Varanasi's ancient craftsmanship, art, and cultural legacy. In addition to introducing international delegates to these distinct products, the show will give local artists and craftspeople a chance to promote their goods to a worldwide audience.
Numerous programmes have been put in place by the state government, led by the Yogi government, to encourage the marketing, exports, and conservation of ODOP and GI-tagged goods. These initiatives have given thousands of artisans, weavers, and craftspeople new identities and job prospects.
In recent times, Varanasi's handcrafted goods are creating their own unique personality both domestically and internationally. According to GI specialist Padmashree Rajinikanth, the presence of BRICS representatives has created a significant opportunity for local artists and business owners.
"The export possibilities will increase by directly showcasing your products in front of foreign representatives. This will also pave the way for access to international markets. This will boost the local economy and give Kashi's traditional crafts a new worldwide identity."
Meanwhile, according to National Award winner Rameshwar Singh, "International events like the BRICS Summit offer a larger stage, and the exhibition of handicrafts in BRICS would give craftsmen' abilities a local and global market."
National Awardee, Pink Meenakari Kunj Bihari Singh said, "Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are brand ambassadors of GI and ODOP products. They have revived the ancient dying art by giving a new identity to the handicrafts of the state. This exhibition will showcase Varanasi's handicrafts, and special visitors from both India and abroad will learn about the nuances of the craft. This platform will boost the likelihood of receiving orders."
Among the BRICS member countries are: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Names of proposed GI and ODOP products to be displayed are:
- Banaras Pink Meenakari Craft
- Banaras Brocade and Saree
- Varanasi Soft Stone Jali Work
- Varanasi Wooden Lacquer Ware and Toys
- Banaras Metal Repose Craft
- Banaras Glass Beads