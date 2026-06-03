ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi Will Now Host The BRICS Summit After The G20

A unique exhibition of Kashi's renowned GI-tagged and ODOP (One District-One Product) products will also be held during the BRICS Summit meeting ( Etv Bharat )

Varanasi: Varanasi, the oldest surviving city in the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, is poised to see another significant international event.

After the success of G-20 meetings, Varanasi is all set to host the second meeting of the BRICS Culture Working Group between June 4 and 5. This meeting, which is scheduled to take place at the Taj Hotel on June 4-5, will include senior diplomats, policy officials, cultural experts, and special delegations from both India and beyond.

A unique exhibition of Varanasi's renowned GI-tagged and ODOP (One District-One Product) products will also be held during the meeting. In this event, six artisans from Varanasi will display their unique works.

These goods are all genuine representations of Varanasi's ancient craftsmanship, art, and cultural legacy. In addition to introducing international delegates to these distinct products, the show will give local artists and craftspeople a chance to promote their goods to a worldwide audience.

Numerous programmes have been put in place by the state government, led by the Yogi government, to encourage the marketing, exports, and conservation of ODOP and GI-tagged goods. These initiatives have given thousands of artisans, weavers, and craftspeople new identities and job prospects.

In recent times, Varanasi's handcrafted goods are creating their own unique personality both domestically and internationally. According to GI specialist Padmashree Rajinikanth, the presence of BRICS representatives has created a significant opportunity for local artists and business owners.