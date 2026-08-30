Following Nepal Floods, Jammu Kashmir Clerics Demand Strict Himalayan Ecology Policy
‘Nepal Floods A Serious Warning’, Jammu Kashmir Religious Preachers Urge Govt For Ecological Balance In Himalayan Region
Published : August 30, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Srinagar: Following deadly flash floods in Nepal that have killed over 700 people, Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti has urged the Centre and union territory government to treat the disaster as a warning and initiate a comprehensive Himalayan Ecological Policy.
Nasir-ul-Islam Farooqi said the policy must be based on scientific assessment, carrying-capacity studies, responsible development and protection of forests, rivers and mountain habitats.
“The calamity unfolding in Nepal must not be viewed merely as an isolated natural disaster. It should compel governments and society to reflect upon the ecological limits of the Himalayan region,” he said. “The Himalayas are a delicate living system. Unscientific construction, deforestation, climate change, excessive exploitation of natural resources and disregard for carrying capacity can transform ecological stress into human catastrophe.”
Farooqi urged the central government and the J&K government to treat Nepal floods as a serious warning and initiate a comprehensive Himalayan Ecological Policy. “Kashmir cannot remain indifferent to what happens in the Himalayas. Our ecology, water systems and livelihoods are deeply interconnected with the health of these mountains,” he said.
Farooqi said that while development is necessary, the development which destroys its ecological foundation ultimately becomes a recipe for disaster. “Nature does not negotiate indefinitely. When warnings are ignored, nature answers with consequences,” he said.
The combined toll in Nepal and Tibet rose to 750 dead and over 3,000 people missing after Nepal’s latest update on Sunday, days after deadly flash floods hit the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa of Nepal.
Before Farooqi's appeal, chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also warned of ecological threats to the Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir. He spoke during his Friday sermon at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, referencing the Nepal floods.
Mirwaiz cited the recent cloudbursts, mudslides and flash floods in Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that these disasters are due to climate change.
میرواعظ نے کشمیر کے نازک ماحولیاتی نظام کے فوری تحفظ پر زور دیا— Mirwaiz Manzil-Office of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir (@mirwaizmanzil) August 28, 2026
کہا نیپال کا سانحہ ہمارے لیے ایک انتباہ ہے؛ ترقی اور ماحولیاتی تحفظ کے درمیان توازن قائم کرنے کی اپیل
میرواعظِ کشمیر ڈاکٹر مولوی محمد عمر فاروق نے تاریخی جامع مسجد سرینگر میں نمازِ جمعہ کے اجتماع سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے… pic.twitter.com/8hal33Wx2v
Over 30 people were killed in Rajouri and Poonch flash floods and landslides in July after days of torrential rains. Flash floods and landslides occurred in other districts of Jammu and Kashmir during July that destroyed properties, crops and apple orchards, causing damage worth crores.
“Kashmir is bestowed with beautiful mountains, forests, lakes, and water bodies. Tourism contributes to our economy. But the environment is on the brink of destruction. Experts suggest sustainable development and a balanced approach. Roads are being constructed deep into the mountains, forests are being cut down for construction, and rampant construction of hotels and illegal constructions in places like Pahalgam are leading us towards destruction,” he said.
Mirwaiz urged the policymakers to maintain ecological and economic balance and “not exploit” Kashmir for tourism only.
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