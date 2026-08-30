ETV Bharat / state

Following Nepal Floods, Jammu Kashmir Clerics Demand Strict Himalayan Ecology Policy

Srinagar: Following deadly flash floods in Nepal that have killed over 700 people, Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti has urged the Centre and union territory government to treat the disaster as a warning and initiate a comprehensive Himalayan Ecological Policy.

Nasir-ul-Islam Farooqi said the policy must be based on scientific assessment, carrying-capacity studies, responsible development and protection of forests, rivers and mountain habitats.

“The calamity unfolding in Nepal must not be viewed merely as an isolated natural disaster. It should compel governments and society to reflect upon the ecological limits of the Himalayan region,” he said. “The Himalayas are a delicate living system. Unscientific construction, deforestation, climate change, excessive exploitation of natural resources and disregard for carrying capacity can transform ecological stress into human catastrophe.”

Farooqi urged the central government and the J&K government to treat Nepal floods as a serious warning and initiate a comprehensive Himalayan Ecological Policy. “Kashmir cannot remain indifferent to what happens in the Himalayas. Our ecology, water systems and livelihoods are deeply interconnected with the health of these mountains,” he said.

Farooqi said that while development is necessary, the development which destroys its ecological foundation ultimately becomes a recipe for disaster. “Nature does not negotiate indefinitely. When warnings are ignored, nature answers with consequences,” he said.

The combined toll in Nepal and Tibet rose to 750 dead and over 3,000 people missing after Nepal’s latest update on Sunday, days after deadly flash floods hit the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa of Nepal.