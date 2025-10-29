Following Complaints Of Molestation, Haryana Women’s Panel Chief Orders Safety Measures At NIFT Panchkula
Published : October 29, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST
Panchkula: Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia on Tuesday directed Prof. Dr Amandeep Singh Grove, Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), in Haryana’s Panchkula, to install a complaint box for female students on the campus.
Bhatia was speaking after visiting the institute following the recent incident of molestation of three female students outside the campus. She visited the institute to assess security concerns and inspected the CCTV cameras, security personnel, boundary walls, and street lighting.
The chairperson said that the Commission will monitor complaints received in the box on a quarterly basis. She also met with the students and heard their complaints. The students told her that there were several areas near the institute where vehicles from Mohali and other states come, and the passengers disrupt the atmosphere. The Chairperson then instructed the Station House Officer present to deploy police officers in plainclothes to monitor the activities and impose restrictions.
Students told the chairperson that they live in PGs in sectors near the institute, and miscreants take advantage of the lack of streetlights while returning from the institute in the evenings. Renu Bhatia stated that she would direct the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to install CCTV cameras and streetlights in isolated areas.
The incident came to light on October 22nd when the father of a student wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the molestation of his daughter outside NIFT in Panchkula. It was alleged that unknown men in a car made obscene gestures and molested three students, including his daughter. The students resisted the accused men and went inside the institute.
