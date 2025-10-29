ETV Bharat / state

Following Complaints Of Molestation, Haryana Women’s Panel Chief Orders Safety Measures At NIFT Panchkula

Panchkula: Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia on Tuesday directed Prof. Dr Amandeep Singh Grove, Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), in Haryana’s Panchkula, to install a complaint box for female students on the campus.

Bhatia was speaking after visiting the institute following the recent incident of molestation of three female students outside the campus. She visited the institute to assess security concerns and inspected the CCTV cameras, security personnel, boundary walls, and street lighting.

The chairperson said that the Commission will monitor complaints received in the box on a quarterly basis. She also met with the students and heard their complaints. The students told her that there were several areas near the institute where vehicles from Mohali and other states come, and the passengers disrupt the atmosphere. The Chairperson then instructed the Station House Officer present to deploy police officers in plainclothes to monitor the activities and impose restrictions.