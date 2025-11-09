ETV Bharat / state

'Follow Bihar Model': EC Warns Bengal BLOs Against Violating Rules During Ongoing SIR; Show-Causes 8 For Non-Compliance

A Special Intensive Revision (SIR) official during the house-to-house verification process to update voter list, the exercise to verify and update India’s voter lists, in Kolkata on Nov 4, 2025. ( ANI )

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday show-caused eight Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal for allegedly distributing enumerating forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) from tea stalls, local clubs and other places instead of visiting individual households.

The ECI also issued a new set of directives to ensure strict adherence to procedures during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Officials at the state Chief Electoral Office here said the ECI have expressed dissatisfaction over the lapses and has directed all District Election Officers (DEOs) and District Magistrates to ensure that BLOs personally visit every voter’s residence to distribute and collect forms in compliance with electoral norms.