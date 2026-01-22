ETV Bharat / state

Police Issue Notice To Singer Neha Singh Rathore In Varanasi Case Over Remarks On PM Modi

Varanasi: Police in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi have issued a notice to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in connection with a case registered in 2025 over her alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Thursday.

Lanka police station in-charge Rajkumar Sharma said a case was registered against Rathore in 2025 on charges of making derogatory comments about the prime minister.

"A notice has been issued to her on Wednesday as part of the process of filing the chargesheet in the case," he said.

Reacting to the development, Rathore posted on the social media platform X that after being summoned by the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, personnel from the Lanka police station in Varanasi had also reached her residence.