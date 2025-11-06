Jharkhand Folk Singer Hasmukh Optimistic Despite Being Disillusioned By State's Development Journey
Padmashree Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh is pained by the state's youth being compelled to migrate to other states in search of livelihood
Published : November 6, 2025 at 2:03 PM IST
Ranchi: Despite the state completing 25 years of its existence, its people continue to await the promised development amid exploitation, oppression, displacement and migration. This pain of the people of Jharkhand was aired by Padma Shri Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh, the renowned Nagpuri singer who was amongst those spearheading the movement for the creation of the state.
Talking to ETV Bharat, he expressed that despite having abundant natural resources, Jharkhand has been left behind on the path of development.
"After the formation of the state, grand buildings for the High Court and the state Assembly came up, roads were constructed, skyscrapers were built in Ranchi and some other cities, but the youth here could not get employment and food," he said while pointing out that the youngsters from the state migrate to other states in search of livelihood.
He said that migration is not new to Jharkhand, but the pain is greater when the situation remains unchanged even 25 years after the state's formation. He said that what hurts him most is that even daughters are forced to migrate or are sent away to other big cities.
He recalled that around 50 years ago, at a public meeting in Kedla, Ramgarh, Jharkhand's tallest leader Dishom Guru Shibu Soren had responded to his songs saying, 'A separate state will be formed with the flow of our arrows and Raur songs.'
"Guruji's words proved true on November 15, 2000, when Jharkhand was born out of Bihar," he said. He feels that the development in the last 25 years has been minimal.
Hasmukh said that the only industry that has flourished rapidly is the "land grabbing" industry. Without naming anyone, he charged that even the responsible individuals are complicit in this plundering of land. He claimed that those involved in the land grabbing industry are carrying on this business with the help of allurement, violence and money, and the public is suffering.
The singer said that the people have given all the political parties a chance by voting for them but these parties have failed to live up to their expectations. Despite all this, Hasmukh is still optimistic. "If honest efforts are made by taking along the hardworking, innocent and honest people of this place, which is rich in natural resources, our Jharkhand will shine like the moon," he underlined.
Read More