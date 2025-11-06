ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Folk Singer Hasmukh Optimistic Despite Being Disillusioned By State's Development Journey

Ranchi: Despite the state completing 25 years of its existence, its people continue to await the promised development amid exploitation, oppression, displacement and migration. This pain of the people of Jharkhand was aired by Padma Shri Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh, the renowned Nagpuri singer who was amongst those spearheading the movement for the creation of the state.

Talking to ETV Bharat, he expressed that despite having abundant natural resources, Jharkhand has been left behind on the path of development.

"After the formation of the state, grand buildings for the High Court and the state Assembly came up, roads were constructed, skyscrapers were built in Ranchi and some other cities, but the youth here could not get employment and food," he said while pointing out that the youngsters from the state migrate to other states in search of livelihood.

He said that migration is not new to Jharkhand, but the pain is greater when the situation remains unchanged even 25 years after the state's formation. He said that what hurts him most is that even daughters are forced to migrate or are sent away to other big cities.