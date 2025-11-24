Foggy Winter Raises Infiltration Threat Along IB In Jammu Kashmir
Former J&K DGP, SP Vaid suggested the security forces to heighten vigil along the IB particulary in spots damaged by recent floods.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 24, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: With the onset of winter when the landscape remains engulfed in heavy fog, terrorists from across the International Border (IB) will try to infiltrate into the Indian side by taking advantage of the low visibility with the recent flooding along the borders to only add to the challenge.
The 198-km-long IB of Jammu frontiers always remains at the target of infiltrators. After recent floods, many areas along the IB had suffered damage to the fence as the water level had increased tremendously in most of the areas. The Border Security Force (BSF), which guards the IB of Jammu frontiers, fixed the spots.
Talking to ETV Bharat, BSF spokesman for Jammu frontiers, said, "All the areas where the fence was damaged were repaired and BSF is alert to protect its borders."
Jammu frontiers have remained on the target of the terrorists from across the border sitting at launch pads and terror camps and every now and then they try to sneak into the India side. In the past, many infiltration attempts were foiled by the BSF personnel but few attempts were successful as well.
Experts believe that the winter months of November to February is the time when terrorists try to take advantage of the low visibility and infiltrate.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid told ETV Bharat that it has been seen that after snow lashes Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir valley and going gets tough there, terrorists try to infiltrate through the IB in Jammu region.
“After recent floods in all the flood channels and rivers in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts, the anti-infiltration grid may have been damaged and terrorists may try to exploit those areas," Vaid said.
He said that the security forces should increase the vigil all along the IB in general and in these streams in particular and should go for night ambushes to counter terrorists trying to infiltrate. “In the foggy weather when visibility is low, flood lights and advanced technology should be used to stop terrorists from infiltrating," he added.
It has been witnessed in the past that whenever the anti-infiltration grid becomes stronger, terrorists, with the help of Pakistani Rangers, construct underground tunnels to push the terrorists and many at times such tunnels have been discovered by the BSF.
Vaid said that terrorists will “surely try to dig tunnels again and security forces have to remain vigilant to that."
During recent times, Pakistani forces have been using drones to supply arms and ammunition and recently one such drone was seen hovering over the IB in Samba sector but the timely action by the BSF pushed the drone back to Pakistani side.
