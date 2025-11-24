ETV Bharat / state

Foggy Winter Raises Infiltration Threat Along IB In Jammu Kashmir

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: With the onset of winter when the landscape remains engulfed in heavy fog, terrorists from across the International Border (IB) will try to infiltrate into the Indian side by taking advantage of the low visibility with the recent flooding along the borders to only add to the challenge.

The 198-km-long IB of Jammu frontiers always remains at the target of infiltrators. After recent floods, many areas along the IB had suffered damage to the fence as the water level had increased tremendously in most of the areas. The Border Security Force (BSF), which guards the IB of Jammu frontiers, fixed the spots.

BSF troopers on high alert along LoC in Akhnoor in Jammu (ANI)

Talking to ETV Bharat, BSF spokesman for Jammu frontiers, said, "All the areas where the fence was damaged were repaired and BSF is alert to protect its borders."

Jammu frontiers have remained on the target of the terrorists from across the border sitting at launch pads and terror camps and every now and then they try to sneak into the India side. In the past, many infiltration attempts were foiled by the BSF personnel but few attempts were successful as well.