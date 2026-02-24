FM OP Choudhary Presents Rs 1.72 Lakh Crore Chhattisgarh Budget, Govt Announces Financial Scheme For Girls
Chhattisgarh FM OP Choudhary presented the annual budget centred on inclusive growth, infrastructure expansion, digital governance and sector-wise development across the state.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary on Tuesday presented the annual budget of Rs 1.72 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the state assembly. The Finance Minister presented the budget themed "Sankalp" to drive inclusive development, welfare, and infrastructure growth under the Vishnu Deo Sai government.
The minister announced provisions for multiple missions. For women and girls, the finance minister made a major provision that provides Rs 1.5 lakh to each girl upon turning 18 under the Rani Durgavati Scheme.
Special focus has been placed on the Bastar and Surguja regions. A provision of Rs 10 crore has been made for bus services in Bastar-Surguja. The budget allocates Rs 75 crore for the Bastar Development Authority and Rs 100 crore for the establishment of two educational cities in Abujhmad and Jagargunda.
An allocation of Rs 5 crore has been made for the development of Mainpat in Surguja. Provisions of Rs 50 crore each have been made for medical colleges in Bastar and Surguja. For welfare schemes, Rs 52 crore has been earmarked for the construction of 500 Anganwadi centres, while Rs 75 crore has been allocated for Mahatari Sadan and Rs 8,200 crore for the Mahatari Vandan Yojana.
The Chief Minister Lakhpati Didi Bhraman Yojana will also be launched. The budget provides Rs 68 crore for the Indravati Barrage project, Rs 1,500 crore for the Ayushman scheme and Rs 2,000 crore for the National Health Mission. A provision of Rs 100 crore has been announced for Bastar development.
In rural development, Rs 1,700 crore has been allotted for Gram Vikas Yojana, Rs 475 crore for Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana and Rs 100 crore for Gram Gaurav Yojana. Rs 4,000 crore has been provided for PM Rural Housing. Under the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme, 350 schools will be developed as model schools. The Swami Vivekananda Excellence School Scheme will be launched, with 150 schools selected in the first phase and Rs 100 crore allocated.
Rs 731 crore has been allocated for universities, and five government colleges will be upgraded with Rs 15 crore. Rs 25 crore has been earmarked for upgrading 25 college buildings and Rs 25 crore for examination centre buildings. Rs 20 crore has been provided for Swami Vivekananda Bhilai Institute, and Rs 35 crore for medical college intern hostels. Rs 10 crore each has been allocated for an Advanced Cardiac Institute and the Chief Minister Education Support Scheme.
Earlier, the Finance Minister said the government is strengthening digital governance to ensure the transparent and efficient delivery of schemes. He said Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the Atal Monitoring Portal, and procurement through the GeM portal has been made mandatory to curb corruption.
