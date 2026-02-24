ETV Bharat / state

FM OP Choudhary Presents Rs 1.72 Lakh Crore Chhattisgarh Budget, Govt Announces Financial Scheme For Girls

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary on Tuesday presented the annual budget of Rs 1.72 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the state assembly. The Finance Minister presented the budget themed "Sankalp" to drive inclusive development, welfare, and infrastructure growth under the Vishnu Deo Sai government.

The minister announced provisions for multiple missions. For women and girls, the finance minister made a major provision that provides Rs 1.5 lakh to each girl upon turning 18 under the Rani Durgavati Scheme.

Special focus has been placed on the Bastar and Surguja regions. A provision of Rs 10 crore has been made for bus services in Bastar-Surguja. The budget allocates Rs 75 crore for the Bastar Development Authority and Rs 100 crore for the establishment of two educational cities in Abujhmad and Jagargunda.

An allocation of Rs 5 crore has been made for the development of Mainpat in Surguja. Provisions of Rs 50 crore each have been made for medical colleges in Bastar and Surguja. For welfare schemes, Rs 52 crore has been earmarked for the construction of 500 Anganwadi centres, while Rs 75 crore has been allocated for Mahatari Sadan and Rs 8,200 crore for the Mahatari Vandan Yojana.

The Chief Minister Lakhpati Didi Bhraman Yojana will also be launched. The budget provides Rs 68 crore for the Indravati Barrage project, Rs 1,500 crore for the Ayushman scheme and Rs 2,000 crore for the National Health Mission. A provision of Rs 100 crore has been announced for Bastar development.