ETV Bharat / state

Flyers Take Out 'Reverse March' In Bilaspur To Protest Limited Air Services

Bilaspur: In a unique protest against limited air services, flyers and residents staged a 'reverse march' to the collectorate in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Monday. The Air Facility Jan Sangharsh Samiti organised the march, demanding a fully-equipped airport and the introduction of direct flights to major metropolitan cities.

Marking the completion of seven years of their movement, representatives from various social, business, political, and student organisations participated in the protest march. They walked backwards from the Raghavendra Rao Sabha Bhavan to the collectorate office, where they submitted a memorandum.

The movement has garnered support from several groups, including the district bar association, the merchant association, various trade bodies, the district industries association, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the hotel association, the cricket association, the hockey association, and the Railwaymen's Congress.

Commercial flight services started at the Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport in March 2021. However, due to a shorter runway (about 1,500 meters), only small aircraft can operate. "We demand to expand the runway and upgrade the facility to a 4C category airport, which would allow for the operation of larger aircraft," Vijay Pandey, a member of the Air Facility Jan Sangharsh Samiti, said.

Another committee member, Vinay Shukla, said the committee is calling for the expansion of the runway and upgrading the Bilaspur airport to 4C category so that larger aircraft like Boeing and Airbus can operate.