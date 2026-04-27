Flyers Jittery As Airfares To Chennai Skyrocket After Polling
Fare for the Thoothukudi–Chennai air route has increased to Rs 17,089, Madurai-Chennai to Rs 11,149, Trichy-Chennai to Rs 11,149, and for Coimbatore-Chennai to Rs 11,149.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Chennai: As polling for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections is over, a rush of people who went to their hometowns to fly back to Chennai has resulted in skyrocketing airfares.
While the majority of them travelled by road and train, the number of people landing in Chennai by air has also increased significantly. Since Sunday night, flights from Thoothukudi, Madurai, Trichy, and Coimbatore to Chennai have been teeming with passengers.
With most flight tickets sold out, flyers are left with a handful of air tickets at prices three times higher than usual. While the standard airfare for the Thoothukudi–Chennai route is typically Rs 5,354, it rose to a whopping Rs 17,089 from Sunday night to Monday morning.
Similarly, the Madurai-Chennai airfare, which usually remains at Rs 5,099, has shot up to Rs 32,508 during the same period.
Furthermore, the Trichy-Chennai airfare has surged from typically Rs 4,551 to Rs 14,310 from Sunday night till Monday morning. The Coimbatore-Chennai ticket has also seen an increase from Rs 4,634 to Rs 11,149 during the same period.
This exorbitant rise has put many who planned to fly back to Chennai from their hometowns after casting their votes in great difficulty.
Polling was concluded in a single phase on April 23, with a record voter turnout of 85.15% — the highest figure to date. As the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4, stringent security measures have been put in place at the strong rooms.
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