ETV Bharat / state

Flyers Jittery As Airfares To Chennai Skyrocket After Polling

Chennai: As polling for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections is over, a rush of people who went to their hometowns to fly back to Chennai has resulted in skyrocketing airfares.

While the majority of them travelled by road and train, the number of people landing in Chennai by air has also increased significantly. Since Sunday night, flights from Thoothukudi, Madurai, Trichy, and Coimbatore to Chennai have been teeming with passengers.

With most flight tickets sold out, flyers are left with a handful of air tickets at prices three times higher than usual. While the standard airfare for the Thoothukudi–Chennai route is typically Rs 5,354, it rose to a whopping Rs 17,089 from Sunday night to Monday morning.

Similarly, the Madurai-Chennai airfare, which usually remains at Rs 5,099, has shot up to Rs 32,508 during the same period.