Flybus Network Grows: KSRTC Starts Direct Service from Bengaluru Airport to Davanagere

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched a new direct Flybus (Volvo Multi-Axle) service between Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and Davanagere. The service was inaugurated by the Minister for Transport and Muzrai at Terminal 2 of the airport on Wednesday morning.

New Route and Schedule Details

Speaking at the launch, the Transport Minister recalled that the first direct Flybus service between Bengaluru Airport and Mysuru began in August 2013 during his earlier tenure. The service has since been extended to Madikeri and Kundapura.

“Promoting public transport and encouraging people to use it more often should be our top priority,” the minister said. “Today’s launch of the direct Flybus service to Davanagere is another step toward making our transport system more efficient and passenger-friendly.”

He also noted that KSRTC has been recognised nationally for its innovative practices, with the Government of India recently conferring an Excellence Award for the “Dhwani Spandana” initiative implemented in Mysuru city.

The new Flybus route connects KIA to Davanagere via the Satellite Town Ring Road, Doddaballapura Bypass, Dabaspet, Tumakuru Bypass, and Chitradurga Bypass. Two convenient en-route pick-up and drop points have been provided at Tumakuru and Chitradurga.