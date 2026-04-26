Fly 91 Flight Lands Late For Third Time At Hubballi Airport
Airport director Rupesh Kumar said the issue developed due to adverse weather conditions, and there was no technical problem. The flight landed at 5:09 pm.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Hubballi: A Hyderabad-Hubballi flight operated by Fly 91 airlines landed late for the third time at Karnataka's Hubballi airport, creating panic among flyers.
Flight IC 3401, which took off from Hyderabad airport at 3:13 pm on Saturday, was supposed to land at 4:30 pm in Hubballi. However, it landed at 5:09 pm after flying for an additional 40 minutes.
Hubballi airport director Rupesh Kumar said the issue developed due to adverse weather conditions and clarified that there was no technical problem.
On Tuesday, the same flight landed two hours late. A Fly91 flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions. The incident caused panic among the passengers as the aircraft remained airborne for over three hours.
Videos shared on social media show scared passengers of flight IC 3401 in tears and many praying for their safety. One video showed a female passenger trembling and praying as the flight struggled through severe turbulence. The footage captures the escalating panic of those on board as the aircraft remained trapped in bad weather.
Sources said there were 22 passengers on board the flight. In a statement, FLY91 said the flight departed from Hyderabad at 3 pm. On nearing Hubballi, the flight encountered bad weather, due to which it was diverted to Bengaluru as per standard protocol.
The Goa-headquartered carrier received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 6.
On March 2, aviation veteran Manoj Chacko-backed Fly 91 took to the skies for the first time, operating from Manohar International Airport in Goa to Bengaluru.
Officials said the airline, which initially started with an investment of Rs 200 crore, had taken delivery of its first ATR 72 aircraft and chose "IC" as its code, which has a history in India, being of the erstwhile Indian Airlines.
The airline received its no-objection certificate (NOC) in April, 2025. It is expected to get four more ATR-72 by September and also plans to add six turboprops annually over the next five years.
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