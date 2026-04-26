ETV Bharat / state

Fly 91 Flight Lands Late For Third Time At Hubballi Airport

Hubballi: A Hyderabad-Hubballi flight operated by Fly 91 airlines landed late for the third time at Karnataka's Hubballi airport, creating panic among flyers.

Flight IC 3401, which took off from Hyderabad airport at 3:13 pm on Saturday, was supposed to land at 4:30 pm in Hubballi. However, it landed at 5:09 pm after flying for an additional 40 minutes.

Hubballi airport director Rupesh Kumar said the issue developed due to adverse weather conditions and clarified that there was no technical problem.

On Tuesday, the same flight landed two hours late. A Fly91 flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions. The incident caused panic among the passengers as the aircraft remained airborne for over three hours.

Videos shared on social media show scared passengers of flight IC 3401 in tears and many praying for their safety. One video showed a female passenger trembling and praying as the flight struggled through severe turbulence. The footage captures the escalating panic of those on board as the aircraft remained trapped in bad weather.