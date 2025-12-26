Floral Pollen Designs To Be Introduced To Gadwal And Pochampally Handloom And Silk Sarees
'Pollen Motifs' will give sarees a unique identity, helping traditional weavers reach a new market, say researchers.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: What is usually visible only under a microscope may soon adorn traditional sarees. Floral pollen patterns are now emerging as innovative designs for handloom and silk sarees, thanks to research by professors from the Botany Department of Osmania University.
Researchers are working on a clear objective to introduce fresh and distinctive 'Pollen Motifs' to Gadwal and Pochampally handloom and silk sarees. Flowers from different states were gathered, and their pollen was analysed. The research team observed that many of these microscopic patterns had strong aesthetic appeal and could be adapted into textile designs.
The researchers have named these unique patterns ‘Pollen Inflorescence’ designs and have already secured patent rights for them a few months ago.
Professor A. Vijayabhaskar Reddy and research student Netha Shivani began this research about a year ago with a clear objective: to introduce fresh and distinctive designs to Gadwal and Pochampally handloom and silk sarees. During their study, the intricate and visually striking structures found in flower pollen caught their attention. This curiosity turned into a full-fledged research project.
As part of the study, pollen grains were collected from a wide variety of flowers. These samples were carefully examined under microscopes, revealing thousands and even lakhs of naturally occurring patterns.
The researchers believe that printing these pollen-based motifs on handloom, Pochampally, and Gadwal silk sarees would not only preserve traditional weaving practices but also make the products more attractive to modern consumers.
To test this idea, they experimentally printed pollen designs on T-shirts and bags and distributed them to friends and acquaintances. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with many appreciating the novelty and beauty of the designs.
Encouraged by this feedback, the researchers are now planning to submit a proposal to the government, requesting that these designs be considered for use on handloom and silk fabrics. According to Reddy, these pollen-based designs could give sarees a unique identity and strong branding, helping traditional weavers reach new markets.
Interest in the project has already begun to grow. Two well-known clothing manufacturers reportedly contacted the researchers after learning about the patented designs through social media and the patent department. They expressed interest in the Paragamanjari, or pollen-based, designs.
However, Osmania University officials clarified that further details would be shared only after formally bringing the matter to the attention of the government. If approved, these pollen designs could mark a rare and meaningful fusion of science, art, and traditional handloom heritage.
