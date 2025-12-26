ETV Bharat / state

Floral Pollen Designs To Be Introduced To Gadwal And Pochampally Handloom And Silk Sarees

Hyderabad: What is usually visible only under a microscope may soon adorn traditional sarees. Floral pollen patterns are now emerging as innovative designs for handloom and silk sarees, thanks to research by professors from the Botany Department of Osmania University.

Researchers are working on a clear objective to introduce fresh and distinctive 'Pollen Motifs' to Gadwal and Pochampally handloom and silk sarees. Flowers from different states were gathered, and their pollen was analysed. The research team observed that many of these microscopic patterns had strong aesthetic appeal and could be adapted into textile designs.

The researchers have named these unique patterns ‘Pollen Inflorescence’ designs and have already secured patent rights for them a few months ago.

Professor A. Vijayabhaskar Reddy and research student Netha Shivani began this research about a year ago with a clear objective: to introduce fresh and distinctive designs to Gadwal and Pochampally handloom and silk sarees. During their study, the intricate and visually striking structures found in flower pollen caught their attention. This curiosity turned into a full-fledged research project.

As part of the study, pollen grains were collected from a wide variety of flowers. These samples were carefully examined under microscopes, revealing thousands and even lakhs of naturally occurring patterns.