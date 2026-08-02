ETV Bharat / state

Flood-like Situation In Chhattisgarh Village; Farmers Seek Compensation After Crop Damages

Kanker: Two days of continuous rainfall have created a flood-like situation in Bagod village in Chhattisgarh, submerging over 200 acres of farmland.

Strong currents from the Mahanadi River have inundated fields and washed away portions of agricultural land. Villagers said that the situation recurs every monsoon season following the construction of the Dashpur-Bagod anicut.

Farmers said the waterlogging has caused extensive damage to paddy and other crops. According to villagers, the Dashpur-Bagod anicut and a sump well were constructed on the Mahanadi River to supply drinking water to the town. While the town receives water, the anicut increases pressure on the river, causing water to spill over into the fields during the rainy season. Farmers said that this problem has persisted annually for the past decade.

"We have been facing this trouble for about 10 years now ever since the anicut was built. Our entire crop gets ruined and rots," said Teshwar Jain, deputy village head and farmer. "We want the government to provide adequate compensation and undertake proper construction work to prevent this from happening again," added Hariram Korram, former sarpanch and farmer.