Flood-like Situation In Chhattisgarh Village; Farmers Seek Compensation After Crop Damages
Around 200 acres of farmland submerged after continuous rainfall in Bagod village of Chhattisgarh.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Kanker: Two days of continuous rainfall have created a flood-like situation in Bagod village in Chhattisgarh, submerging over 200 acres of farmland.
Strong currents from the Mahanadi River have inundated fields and washed away portions of agricultural land. Villagers said that the situation recurs every monsoon season following the construction of the Dashpur-Bagod anicut.
Farmers said the waterlogging has caused extensive damage to paddy and other crops. According to villagers, the Dashpur-Bagod anicut and a sump well were constructed on the Mahanadi River to supply drinking water to the town. While the town receives water, the anicut increases pressure on the river, causing water to spill over into the fields during the rainy season. Farmers said that this problem has persisted annually for the past decade.
"We have been facing this trouble for about 10 years now ever since the anicut was built. Our entire crop gets ruined and rots," said Teshwar Jain, deputy village head and farmer. "We want the government to provide adequate compensation and undertake proper construction work to prevent this from happening again," added Hariram Korram, former sarpanch and farmer.
A visit to the site revealed the poor condition of the anicut. A section of the structure has collapsed, and the retaining wall designed to hold back the water is damaged. The river has altered its course, leading to significant erosion of farmers' land. More than 20 trees have been washed away, and several electricity poles were toppled.
Villagers claim that over ₹10 crore has already been spent on repairing the anicut. Despite this, the situation remains the same every monsoon. Farmers stated that the crops of more than 200 farmers are destroyed annually, yet they receive only ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 in compensation.
Collector Nilesh Kumar Mahadev Kshirsagar, however, said that no formal complaint regarding the waterlogging has been received from the villagers so far. "Once a complaint is received, officials will be sent to the site to conduct an inspection, and efforts will be made to resolve the issue."
Villagers said that they do not want a mere ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 in compensation. They demanded either a permanent solution to the problem or fair compensation for their crop losses. The farmers have warned that if their demands are not addressed, they will be compelled to launch a protest.
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