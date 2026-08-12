ETV Bharat / state

Floods Couldn't Dampen This Assam Karate Champion's Spirit, Dreams To Strike Gold In 'Olympics'

Jorhat: She has loved karate since her childhood. She has been an active participant in every Karate championship since she turned ten. In a recent national event, she struck gold, defeating her opponent in the national capital. She finished in the top at the 20th All India Independence Cup held at Talkotra Stadium on August 8.

It was not easy for her to compete in an All India Karate competition when you do not have a home to go back every day. Her house was among the thousands that got washed away in the floods, which have been ravaging the northeastern state since the onset of the southwest monsoon.

Janmoni Konwar from Assam won gold in national karate championship (ETV Bharat)

She moved to a tent on July 19.

Her home submerged in floodwater, her practice ground underwater, and her family forced to take shelter in a relief camp at the embankment, 17-year-old Janmoni Konwar has every reason to stay back in the flood relief camp.

She told ETV Bharat, "My house condition is not that good; water is still there, and it will damage the house. I did training in the road only for three days and went to Delhi for the competition. I was not hoping to go to the competition as the flood shattered my dreams, but Alakh Pandey Sir did help me and encouraged me to participate in the competition. In future, I want to be a good Karate player from Assam and want to participate in the Olympics."