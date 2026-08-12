Floods Couldn't Dampen This Assam Karate Champion's Spirit, Dreams To Strike Gold In 'Olympics'
The flood took her home away, but not her sporting spirit. Janmoni Konwar from Assam wins Gold in Karate in New Delhi.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
Jorhat: She has loved karate since her childhood. She has been an active participant in every Karate championship since she turned ten. In a recent national event, she struck gold, defeating her opponent in the national capital. She finished in the top at the 20th All India Independence Cup held at Talkotra Stadium on August 8.
It was not easy for her to compete in an All India Karate competition when you do not have a home to go back every day. Her house was among the thousands that got washed away in the floods, which have been ravaging the northeastern state since the onset of the southwest monsoon.
She moved to a tent on July 19.
Her home submerged in floodwater, her practice ground underwater, and her family forced to take shelter in a relief camp at the embankment, 17-year-old Janmoni Konwar has every reason to stay back in the flood relief camp.
She told ETV Bharat, "My house condition is not that good; water is still there, and it will damage the house. I did training in the road only for three days and went to Delhi for the competition. I was not hoping to go to the competition as the flood shattered my dreams, but Alakh Pandey Sir did help me and encouraged me to participate in the competition. In future, I want to be a good Karate player from Assam and want to participate in the Olympics."
Karate was included in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but it was not included in the 2024 Paris Olympics and has not been added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
The young karate player from Mojiabheti village near Holmora in Jorhat district was practising and preparing herself for making the journey to Delhi for the 20th All India Independence Cup Karate Championship, but the pathetic situation after the flood shattered her.
With no home and no playground, she was not mentally prepared to participate in the karate competition in New Delhi.
But at that moment, her indomitable spirit was fueled by "Physics Wala" Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey, who, on a flood relief visit to Jorhat, met her in the flood relief camp.
After learning about her sportsmanship, Alakh Pandey jumped in to help her. Pandey gave her a Rs 3 lakh cheque and arranged a flight to Delhi to participate in the 20th All India Independence Cup Karate Championship from August 7 to 8.
With the boost from Pandey, her sportsmanship spirit emerged again, and with little training in flood-ravaged relief camps, she flew to Delhi and kept her promise. On the evening of August 8, the 17-year-old Jaanmoni Konwar clinched the gold in the karate competition and kept her faith in the encouragement given by Alakh Pandey.
Her home is still submerged, and her family is still in a flood relief camp, but her gold or the victory over hardship, wins the hearts of many in her village.
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