Flood Situation Worsens In Odisha, Four Killed, Over Two Lakh Affected
Balasore is worst hit by the floods with over one lakh people affected across 378 villages and 19,080 residents evacuated, reports Minati Singha.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: At least four persons were killed as the flood situation worsened across Odisha, affecting more than 2.03 lakh residents with 27,967 people evacuated from low-lying areas to safer places, according to the State Flood Status Report released on Wednesday.
All four deaths were recorded in Dhenkanal. This apart, nine livestock deaths have been reported across the affected regions, the report said.
Rescue operations remain in full swing with deployment of multiple teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire services department in the affected districts.
Evacuations being ensured by the fire teams and ODRAF teams in all the #Flood affected blocks in the district. The affected people have been provided all necessary facilities at the designated shelters. District admin appeals to follow all advisories.@CMO_Odisha @SRC_Odisha pic.twitter.com/kj7wPNom7q— Collector & DM, Baleshwar (@DMBaleshwar) July 28, 2026
Authorities are closely monitoring river levels and continuing evacuation and relief measures as waterlogging persists in several low-lying areas. Eleven districts have declared a holiday for educational institutes on Wednesday, while medical teams have also been deployed in the affected areas.
Revenue minister Suresh Pujari and chief secretary Anu Garg are constantly reviewing the flood situation.
According to the latest assessment, floodwaters have affected 44 blocks, 233 gram panchayats, 748 villages and six urban local bodies across six districts. A total of 226 villages remain marooned, while relief and rescue operations are underway in the worst-hit areas.
Among the flood-hit districts, Balasore is the worst affected with 1,09,429 people impacted across 378 villages in 12 blocks. Authorities have evacuated 19,080 people in the district and are operating 125 relief camps benefiting nearly 17,000 people.
Bhadrak has reported 80,000 affected people across 220 villages, with 5,330 residents shifted to safer places. In Jajpur, around 11,000 people across 75 villages are affected while Mayurbhanj has reported 2,487 affected people and 1,917 evacuations. Flood impact has also been reported from Sambalpur and Dhenkanal.
The floods have damaged 761 houses and affected around 7,901 hectares of crop area, raising concerns over agricultural losses. To provide relief, the state has opened 212 relief camps, sheltering 27,712 people, besides three cattle camps for livestock.
The state government has also distributed emergency relief materials, including 5.7 quintals of rice, nearly 102 quintals of flattened rice (chuda), over 11 quintals of jaggery (gur), 54.23 metric tonnes of cattle feed and 333 polythene sheets, an official said.
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