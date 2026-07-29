ETV Bharat / state

Flood Situation Worsens In Odisha, Four Killed, Over Two Lakh Affected

Bhubaneswar: At least four persons were killed as the flood situation worsened across Odisha, affecting more than 2.03 lakh residents with 27,967 people evacuated from low-lying areas to safer places, according to the State Flood Status Report released on Wednesday.

All four deaths were recorded in Dhenkanal. This apart, nine livestock deaths have been reported across the affected regions, the report said.

Rescue operations remain in full swing with deployment of multiple teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire services department in the affected districts.

Authorities are closely monitoring river levels and continuing evacuation and relief measures as waterlogging persists in several low-lying areas. Eleven districts have declared a holiday for educational institutes on Wednesday, while medical teams have also been deployed in the affected areas.